‘Exceptional’ weekend line-up for Kaya 959













Some of radio’s favourite personalities have joined Kaya 959’s new weekend line-up, including Samuel ‘Sammy T’ Mundwana, Andy Maqondwana and Mthokozisi ‘MaBlerh’ Cele.

“We know the weekend sound of Kaya 959 is an intrinsic part of the landscape of the city,” said managing director, Sibongile Mtyali. “We’ll keep that great Saturday and Sunday music format while we add even more to look forward to, including a new weekend breakfast show, a chart show on Saturdays and much more.”

Other recent changes at Kaya 959 include:

A new morning show presented by Thomas & Skhumba.

A bolstering of talk programming with the addition of Point of View with Phemelo Motene and an extra hour with Gugulethu Mfuphi on her award-winning show Kaya Biz.

The refreshed logo as well as the new strapline, “On the street and on the air”

“This weekend line-up announcement comes off the back of an ongoing focus to offer listeners the best radio possible,” says commercial programming manager, Maekanya Morotoba.

“Kaya 959 is the station you have on during a Sunday family braai, when you want some quiet time, while working from home or driving to the mall. It’s the station for your everyday life. Now we’re offering an even better playlist presented by the names you love.”

Morotoba says the popular DJ Keyez will host the Top 30 chart show on Saturdays.

“Over and above the exciting new presenters and shows, we also have established Kaya 959 icons such as 2021 Radio Awards Hall of Fame nominee Brenda Sisane staying in her Sunday slot, and the legendary Colin Kgari moving to a new Sunday evening slot to round off the weekend”.

The new weekend line-up:

Saturdays

6 – 9am Sammy T

12 – 3pm Top30 DJ Keyez

3 – 6pm Andy Maqondwana

6 – 9pm Kgomotso Meso

9 – midnight MaBlerh

Sundays

6 – 9am Sammy T

12 – 3pm Brenda Sisane

3 – 6pm T-Bose

6 – 9pm Nicky B

9pm – midnight Colin Kgari

