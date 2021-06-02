SA journalists can access free Facebook and Reuters e-learning programme













The Facebook Journalism Project and Reuters have launched a free e-learning programme. The aim of the Reuters Digital Journalism Course is to support journalists in eight countries across Africa, the Asia Pacific and India, to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing.

“With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential,” said Gina Chua, executive editor, Reuters.

“The Reuters Digital Journalism Course offers best practices from Reuters journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism, whether you’re a budding journalist or a seasoned one looking for a refresher.”

Journalists from countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, India to name a few, will be able to access the free e-learning programme.

The curriculum was developed by Reuters and includes modules on digital news gathering, news verification and reporting, publishing on social media, wellness and resilience training while reporting.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Facebook’s strategic media partnerships manager for Africa, said: “At Facebook, we’re grateful to journalists across Africa who are working hard to keep their communities informed about the issues that matter to them – especially when the pandemic has made working conditions so challenging. We are delighted to support news media with tools and training to navigate the new challenges of the digital era.”

Facebook is committed to supporting the region’s news community and ensuring reporters can continue their important work to keep communities informed. This initiative follows Facebook’s partnership with Reuters to hold an e-learning course which helped newsrooms around the world equip themselves to identify manipulated media.

Participants will receive a certificate on completion. For more information on the course, click here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.