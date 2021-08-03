Awards Wrap: Kfm searching for Best of the Cape, Vodacom sponsors Loeries Creative Hour













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry

Kfm 94.5 is looking for the Best of The Cape

Kfm 94.5, has launched an inaugural award celebration to recognise exceptional businesses and experiences in the Cape.

The Kfm Best of The Cape Awards will hero listener-nominated businesses, entrepreneurs, activities, and services with a Western Cape flavour. The public can nominate businesses in 30 categories until Thursday, 5 August, and vote for category winners from Tuesday 17 August to Wednesday 25 August. After that it’s up to the station’s one million listeners to ultimately decide who the winners are and who will be crowned the Best of the Cape!

All category winners will be announced on the station on Friday 3 September. The announcement will also be live streamed on the Kfm 94.5 Facebook page, and the winners promoted on various social media channels.

The Kfm Best of The Cape Awards is spearheaded by Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs. According to host Darren Simpson, the initiative is something he has personally wanted to do for years. “You know, I’m constantly amazed with how unique and different the businesses and people are in this province. I think it’s time to celebrate and promote what makes us unique and support those businesses that make us who we are.”

Kfm Station Manager, Stephen Werner, agrees. “The Kfm Best of The Cape Awards is about people coming together to celebrate the beautiful place we call home – the best experiences, businesses and communities you won’t find anywhere else in the world. Quite simply, celebrating the Best of the Best!”

Listeners and the public can nominate their favourite business, experience, community group or venue in 30 award categories on the Kfm 94.5 website.

Vodacom on board for Loeris Creative Hour

The Loeries Creative Hour, an online conversation series featuring leading voices from the brand communication industry, will now be sponsored by Vodacom, a leading mobile network operator in a number of African countries.

Launched in 2020, the Loeries Creative Hour is an initiative of The Loeries, the premiere creative festival across Africa and the Middle East. Weekly discussions are hosted by Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, with the aim of discussing key topics in the brand communication industry.

“Vodacom is excited to partner with the Loeries to support the Loeries Creative Hour, a lead initiative to promote the impact of creativity on society,” said Thami Majola, executive head: brand & communication – consumer business unit at Vodacom.

“As Vodacom, we are delighted in ensuring that all the creatives can express their creativity wherever they are, enabled by the connectivity & technology that we provide, and playing a pivotal role in keeping everyone connected and moving the industry Further together. We look forward to showcasing the best in the creative industry and to take creativity #FurtherTogether.”

SABC scoops 20 Radio Awards

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s 20 Radio Awards reflect the credibility and sustainability of the public service broadcaster’s radio stations, says group executive of radio, Nada Wotshela.

“As a public service broadcaster, we have been given a mandate to ensure that all South African are provided with high quality educational, informative and entertaining content which is both credible and reliable. I am delighted that this mandate is executed exceptionally well by committed and talented employees and freelancers whose work is acknowledged and rewarded on big platforms such as the South African Radio Awards,” Wotshela said.

Ms. Wotshela further commented that “This great news come at the time when we are in a celebratory mood as the SABC reached 85 years of excellence in broadcasting on 1 August.”

Algoa FM receives Radio Awards

Algoa FM’s Great Deal Promotion package for advertisers was ranked the best commercial promotion stunt/event in the country at the 2021 South African Radio Awards.

In addition, Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame for his contribution to the industry during his career of more than 30 years.

“The Great Deal Promotion was a game changer for our commercial efforts in 2020,” said Jay. “The innovative programme proved to be a great success, not only for our clients but also for ourselves in what truly was a very difficult year.”

This bring to four, the number of times that Algoa FM has won the prestigious award for the best promotions stunt or event.

Jacaranda FM a big winner at the Radio Awards

Jacaranda FM was nominated for 12 Radio Awards in 11 categories and walked away with six awards including the coveted SA Commercial Radio Station of The Year award.

“Earning the Best Commercial Station of the Year award means we’ve produced the ultimate balancing act as a business and community affected by Covid-19 and the lockdown. The ability to deliver relatable entertainment, trusted news, and exciting brand experiences was made possible by our world-class team and their desire to show up for our listeners everyday, no matter what,” said managing director, Deirdre King.

The Breakfast with Martin Bester team walked away with Best Commercial Breakfast Show and Best Content Producer award. Master conversationalist, Rian van Heerden and his Afternoon Drive show team took home the Best Commercial Afternoon Drive Show.

The Best Commercial Station Community Project award went to the Breakfast with Martin Bester show for the longstanding Good Morning Angels feature. The same team were nominated again in the same category for the various community projects showcased during the show not related to Good Morning Angels.

“Two nominations in the same category is testament to how focused we are on showing up for our listeners. We’re the only radio station that has consistently showed up every week for the past 16 years through our Good Morning Angels feature – without ever skipping a single broadcast,” said Hennie Myburgh, Jacaranda FM programme manager.

Ogilvy most awarded agency at 2021 Bookmarks Awards

Ogilvy was awarded a stellar 19 Bookmark Awards across 12 categories at the 13th annual Bookmark Awards. The agency received 5 Silver Bookmarks, 12 Bronze, a Black Pixel, and a Pixel for Purpose award. Ogilvy had a total of 54 finalists at this year’s awards.

Among Ogilvy’s winning campaigns were KFC’s ‘Buckarapa’ and ‘Instagame’, and VW’s ‘The Drive to Defy’, and ‘The Sabbatical’. Ogilvy was awarded a Pixel for Purpose for AB InBev’s #NoExcuse ‘The Bravest Thing’ campaign, and a special honours award was given to Ogilvy’s Luzuko Tena for Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry.

Ogilvy’s long-standing client, AB InBev, was also awarded the prestigious Digital Brand of the Year award.

Work for KFC and Volkswagen South Africa, including ‘KFC Instagame’ and VW’s ‘The Drive to Defy’ were top contenders in their categories, with finalists in the Branded Content, Online Video Series, Online Video Production and Excellence in Strategy categories.

Enver Groenewald, group CEO at Ogilvy South Africa, said: “The work and the brands that have been acknowledged at the Bookmark Awards this year celebrate creative excellence and impact produced working under the difficult circumstances that agencies, clients and consumers have had to face. Our awards tally and performance at Bookmarks this year make us incredibly proud of our creative teams. They are a tribute to our leadership and the great client partnerships that enable such impactful and noteworthy work”.

