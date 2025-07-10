With more than 150 hours of content and 500 speakers, the VML Intelligence team was on the ground, distilling the best talks, activations and standout work into a concise round-up of the key trends.

This year, the creativity on display was truly global, with first-time grand prix wins for Puerto Rico and the Czech Republic, plus a first time Lion for Uruguay, while Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Mongolia joined the shortlisting jury for the first time—pointing to a growing diversity of creative expression and talent.

Meanwhile, AI continues to monopolise the chat. Though P&G’s chief brand officer Marc Pritchard made a conscious point of sidestepping the topic in his keynote, he still spent time justifying why “technology has always created potential for new sources of creativity, and AI is doing exactly that.” “But” he added, “at the heart of building brands is humanity.”

Other speakers insisted that AI will elevate expression, like YouTube’s Neal Mohan who predicted that “cutting-edge AI technology will push the limits of human creativity.” Even so, the most audible gasp in the Palais came when Mathilde Delhoume-Debreu, Global Chief Brand Officer at LVMH, shared an image of Louis Vuitton’s New York flagship store exterior dressed as giant LV trunks while it undergoes renovation, proving that in-person spectacles are still much cherished. For more, read The Age of Experiences.

So from heart-stirring storytelling and fan-powered creativity to women breaking boundaries and the irrepressible rise of creators everywhere, here is our roundup of the can’t-miss trends that lit up Cannes Lions 2025.

Six key trends that emerged during Cannes Lions 2025

1. AI versus humanity

In the clash of human emotion and artificial intelligence, Cannes Lions 2025 revealed a powerful truth: that while AI will transform and democratize the creative landscape, the human touch will always add the magic.

“Humanity is not our limitation, it’s our superpower,” said Unilever Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Esi Eggleston-Lacey explaining that the future of marketing lies in harnessing human emotions to disrupt and evoke desire.

Even AI agrees. At a live session of the podcast and event series Get Sh*t Done led by Rebecca Rowntree, speakers hosted a live AI-powered creative sprint to answer a brief in less than thirty minutes, arriving at the conclusion that humans are the “special sauce”, a glorious glitch that sparks genuine creativity.

AI will continue to democratise creativity of course, offering tools that allow anyone to build what they can imagine. CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman predicted that the power of AI will be transformative: “Computers are going to speak natural language. You won’t really need to look at the code very much, if at all.” He added, “We’re now in a moment where the friction of producing an idea and getting imaginative thought out is going to completely collapse.”

Building on this vision, Dominik Heinrich, senior director, Global Design Intelligence and Technology Experiences at Coca-Cola, tells VML Intelligence that “creativity is fundamental in the future to elevate design, push the boundaries and create things that lie underneath.” He believes “designers lead” and will take “AI to the next level.”

Despite the enthusiasm, some voices advised caution. Musician James Blake argued for the importance of craft and technique urging artists not to short-circuit the learning to skip straight to the technology.

“Techniques are the fundamental building blocks of why I feel confident to come out and perform,” he said. “I had done fourteen years of study before I even went near a laptop.” He foresees a division between human- and machine-generated creativity in the future, adding, “Companies are about to make a big miscalculation, which is the potential for human connection with AI-generated content.”

This perspective was reinforced by Tor Myhren, VP of Marketing Communications at Apple, who also made a compelling case for the human touch in creativity. While AI is “the most exciting creative tool we have seen in our lifetime,” said Myhren, “the human touch is our superpower… and the path to long-term brand love.” Marketing is all about touching hearts and making you feel something, he added, and “people are so much better at this than machines.”

At the Defying Gravity session Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer at VML agreed: “I know everyone is talking about AI and it’s a huge part of Cannes this year, and probably our entire world right now, but no matter what we do, we must remember a person is at the center of what we are creating.” Looking to the future, this is fundamental to “being authentic,” she said, especially for brands. “All the tools that are around are awesome, but not at the expense of the creative.”

2. Emotive storytelling

The power of storytelling was a prominent theme on the Palais stages this year, in particular its ability to inspire and connect with human emotion.In VML’s session Defying Gravity, comedian and actor Bowen Yang said that at a time when we are all talking about AI, “storytelling is all emotional and that is the engine it runs on.” Wicked director Jon Chu agreed that a sense of humanity is essential to filmmakers: “That’s our connection point, our nerve ending.”Writer Dan Fogelman, known for shows including This is Us and Paradise, explained how he draws upon his life experiences for his scripts—from the nostalgia of childhood to adulthood and the loss of his mom.“Much of my writing has become about the little moments and the big moments,” he said, to better capture the emotions he felt and continues to feel. “I don’t know how a robot does that…without just emulating somebody else’s experience.”