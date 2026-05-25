The old approach to TV—only upper-funnel or only bottom-funnel—is dead. Journey orchestration powered by AI is finally letting marketers meet customers where they are, not where the media plan says they should be.

Measurement is the new headline

At Fox’s upfront, the CTO was the second person on stage. That says everything. Last-click attribution is dying. Incrementality is the new standard.

As Tas put it: “If you’re not leaning in, you’re getting fired.”

Live sports: essential, but unsustainable

Everyone agreed: Book it in advance or lose it. But rising costs are becoming prohibitive, and companies should think about alternatives. The cost of a regular-season NFL spot today is what a divisional playoff spot cost two years ago.

Hartmann said it plainly: “The NFL has been an anchor for us, but it’s getting cost-prohibitive.” That’s a massive shift, and brands will have to get smarter about where they find scale.

Linear TV has a stigma problem, not a performance problem

Tas didn’t mince words: “Streaming is overpriced, to be honest.” He backed it up: Brands that shifted aggressively away from linear have come back because, at the end of the day, the math is the math.

And maybe the most quotable line of the evening, from Naylor: “There’s the tip of the spear who totally get it. They’re months ahead of people who think they’re on it. And those people are months ahead of the fat middle, who are just praying things don’t change that fast.”

What’s your take on the future of TV as an outcome-driving channel?

This story was first published by MediaPost.com and is republished with the permission of the author.

Dave Morgan, a lawyer by training, is the CEO and founder of Simulmedia. He previously founded and ran both TACODA, Inc, an online advertising company that pioneered behavioural online marketing and was acquired by AOL in 2007 for $275 million, and Real Media, Inc, one of the world’s first ad serving and online ad network companies and a predecessor to 24/7 Real Media (TFSM), which was later sold to WPP for $649 million. Follow him on Twitter @davemorgannyc