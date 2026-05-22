Quality and ambitious thinking set the standard for this year SMARTIES South Africa Awards. Winners were announced on Thursday night at an event celebrating brands, agencies and campaigns, organised by the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA).

Top honours went to YUM!, named Brand of the Year; Ogilvy, named Agency of the Year; and Ogilvy’s Audi TikTok Test Drive, awarded Best in Show.

“This year’s entries reflected the strength of South Africa’s marketing industry, with judges recognising outstanding work across creativity, innovation, data, technology and measurable impact,” said the MMA in a press release. “The jury was particularly impressed by the quality of the submissions and the ambitious thinking behind many of the campaigns.”

Now for the winners

CATEGORY: BRAND EXPERIENCE: Honours campaigns that create immersive, memorable brand interactions, leveraging innovative strategies and technologies to foster deep consumer connections, human centric design and brand loyalty.

GOLD AWARDS

Audi TikTok Test Drive: Ogilvy

Vaseline Cera-Glow Leading SA’s Beauty Revolution: Unilever, Simunye Media

KFC BloemfonTaste: Yum!, Ogilvy

Gogo Vs Gogo: RAINBOW, Point Iconic

SILVER AWARDS

DOVE X STARBUCKS: Unilever; Oliver

BRONZE AWARDS

Nedbank #GetMoneyFit Brand Campaign: Nedbank; Joe Public

Albany ‘Freshe’: Tiger Brands; Whatif_Creative

CATEGORY: CUSTOMER GROWTH & CONVERSION STRATEGY recognises campaigns designed to acquire, nurture and convert customers through data-driven and automation, strategies and marketing technology.

GOLD AWARDS

Stadio: 60% More Students. 27% More Profit: STADIO Holdings; 365 Digital

SILVER AWARDS

Audi TikTok Test Drive: Ogilvy

There’s a PEP for that and that: PEP; Promise

BRONZE AWARDS

H&S: Mzansi’s Drama Fuels Record Growth: Procter & Gamble; WPP Media

CATEGORY: NEW PRODUCT AND/OR SERVICE LAUNCH/RE-LAUNCH celebrates marketing campaigns that have successfully introduced or reintroduced products or services to the market.

GOLD AWARDS

Finds and PEP Home Finds: PEP; Ogilvy

Can’t Hide The Fun Campaign: PepsiCo; Accenture Song

SILVER AWARDS

Vaseline Cera-Glow Leading SA’s Beauty Revolution: Unilever; Simunye Media

Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries: The Shoprite Group; 99c

BRONZE AWARDS

Albany ‘Freshe’: Tiger Brands; Whatif_Creative

2-Pack Value-Deal for Summer 2025: Ackermans; 99c

CATEGORY: INSTANT IMPACT/PROMOTION aims to recognise campaigns that not only creatively engage consumers but also drive immediate promotion driven business results, showcasing the power of promotions in today’s competitive market.

GOLD AWARDS

Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries: The Shoprite Group; 99c

Astron: Fueling Dreams Powering Action : Astron Energy; Up and Up Connect

SILVER AWARDS

Heineken UCL – Driving impact through sponsorship: Heineken Beverages; Dentsu – Redstar

BRONZE AWARDS

2-Pack Value-Deal for Summer 2025: Ackermans ; 99c

Johnnie Walker Blonde re-launch takes BTL to ATL: Diageo South Africa; Rainmaker

CATEGORY: AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EXCELLENCE USING AI celebrates marketing campaigns that utilise artificial intelligence to significantly enhance audience engagement.

GOLD AWARDS

Possibility in Play: Telkom; Mscsports

Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco

SILVER AWARDS

Land Rover – From Signal to Showroom: Land Rover; Omnicom

BRONZE AWARDS

Extra Your Summer: Vodacom; Carbon

CATEGORY: SOCIAL IMPACT MARKETING honours campaigns that leverage marketing to drive significant social change, focusing on initiatives that contribute to public service, social responsibility, and positive shifts in societal attitudes or behaviours.

GOLD AWARDS

KFC Biggest Hunger Hack: Yum! Brands; KA Muses

SILVER AWARDS

Money Warnings: Nedbank; Joe Public

Be the Match: World Blood Cancer Campaign 2025: DKMS Africa

Siyasizana Play Better: PepsiCo; Mullen Lowe

BRONZE AWARDS

Digital Security – Business and Commercial Banking: Standard Bank; Carat SA

Real Beauty Generation 2.0: Unilever; VML

CATEGORY: OMNICHANNEL MARKETING honours campaigns that achieve a seamless customer experience across multiple channels, showcasing strategic coherence and integration.

GOLD AWARDS

KFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer: Yum!; Ogilvy

SILVER AWARDS

Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries: The Shoprite Group; 99c

Albany ‘Freshe’: Tiger Brands; Whatif_Creative

BRONZE AWARDS

Flying Fish Billboard in Your Backyard: AB InBev / Flying Fish; IProspect – Dentsu SA

BE NUMBER 1 ART CHALLENGE: RCL Foods

CATEGORY: CROSS DIGITAL MEDIA MARKETING celebrates digital campaigns that integrates the diversity of various digital platforms to create an engaging, and impactful brand experience, showcasing the power of a comprehensive digital only strategy.

GOLD AWARDS

KwikTok: Making Geyser Education Entertaining: Kwikot; Dialogue Communications

SILVER AWARDS

Breaking News Building Love: How Vodacom’s Parody: Vodacom ; Ogilvy

Castle Lite Cold Compass: iProspect – Dentsu SA

BRONZE AWARDS

Rewards / Absa Travel Launch: Absa; OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management

CATEGORY: DIVERSITY & INCLUSION recognises campaigns focused on promoting understanding, reducing inequalities, and elevating underrepresented voices, showcasing the power of marketing in fostering a more inclusive society.

GOLD AWARDS

Be the Match: World Blood Cancer Campaign 2025: DKMS Africa

SILVER AWARDS

Springbok Women #PlusOne: South African Rugby Union (SARU); Dialogue Communications

CATEGORY: INNOVATIVE USE OF AI IN ADVERTISING recognises campaigns that innovatively integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise advertising strategies, enhancing personalisation, and overall campaign engagement using generative/predictive AI.

GOLD AWARDS

Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco

BRONZE AWARDS

NaksLevel: PepsiCo; Accenture Song South Africa

Doctor B – AI Influencer Experience: Agile Alternative Business Solutions; Adclick Africa

CATEGORY: SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING is dedicated to recognising outstanding campaigns that utilise social media platforms to achieve marketing objectives.

GOLD AWARDS

KeDeSHAREmber: Yum!; Ogilvy

Bokkies: Ackermans; 99c

SILVER AWARDS

Old Khaki sees Unrestricted Growth with15.61x ROAS: Cape Union Mart;365 Digital

PEP HOME Pinterest: PEP; Trendfarm

KFC BloemfonTaste: Yum!; Ogilvy

BRONZE AWARDS

Audi TikTok Test Drive: Ogilvy

Durex – Beyond The Sheet: Reckitt; Futuretech media and Motsepe Advertising

CATEGORY: AI-DRIVEN CREATIVE EXCELLENCE category recognises campaigns that outstandingly integrate artificial intelligence with creative strategies, enhancing advertising effectiveness and delivering innovative marketing solutions.

SILVER AWARDS

Doctor B – AI Influencer Experience: Agile Alternative Business Solutions; Adclick Africa

BRONZE AWARDS

From Breakdown to Breakthrough with AI: Danny’s Automotive; Lumico (Pty) Ltd

CATEGORY: SHORT OR LONG FORM VIDEO recognises campaigns that achieve excellence in delivering highly customised content to consumers, leveraging data and technology to enhance engagement and drive business results.

GOLD AWARDS

KFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer: Yum!; Ogilvy

SILVER AWARDS

Bokkies: Ackermans; 99c

KeDeSHAREmber: Yum!; Ogilvy

BRONZE AWARDS

Umcimbi Wakho: Unilever; Defined PR

Jungle Big Snack Energy: Tiger Brands; Hellosquare

Standard Bank Private – Live Wealthier Campaign: Standard Bank; MC Saatchi Abel

CATEGORY: D2C/E-COMMERCE MARKETING EXCELLENCE aims to meet the rapidly growing needs of local regional D2C brands, e-commerce companies, and game enterprises expanding into overseas markets.

SILVER AWARDS

Windhoek x Food Commerce: Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing

Heineken UCL E-commerce Engine: Heineken Beverages; Dentsu – Redstar & Honest Marketing

CATEGORY: PARTNERSHIP PR & BRANDED CONTENT EXCELLENCE recognises campaigns that combine PR strategies to generate earned media, expand organic reach, strengthen brand reputation and create impact.

GOLD AWARDS

KeDeSHAREmber: Yum!; Ogilvy

SILVER AWARDS

Ackermans X Spur: Ackermans; 99c

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola: Coca-Cola South Africa; Offlimit Communications

BRONZE AWARDS

Orlando Pirates Announcement – Bucs Queen Case Study: Suzuki South Africa; Penquin

DOVE X STARBUCKS: Unilever; Oliver

CATEGORY: ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES MARKETING recognises campaigns that creatively apply emerging or advanced technologies to transform consumer engagement, elevate brand interaction, and pioneer new forms of marketing innovation.

GOLD AWARDS

Castle Milk Stout: Songs to Savour: AB InBev South Africa (Pty) Ltd; iProspect – Dentsu

SILVER AWARDS

Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco

CATEGORY: REAL TIME MARKETING celebrates campaigns (campaign activation and /or targeting) that excel in leveraging current data and trends demonstrating agility and strategic innovation.

GOLD AWARDS

Heineken UCL: Heineken Beverages; Dentsu – Redstar & Honest Marketing

SILVER AWARDS

Bokkies: Ackermans; 99c

SPAR Omnichannel Analytics Reinvents Measurement: Vicinity Media; TBWA

BRONZE AWARDS

Med-Lemon: Weather-Responsive Commerce: Haleon; Publicis Groupe Africa

CATEGORY: DESIGN/CUSTOMER/USER EXPERIENCE celebrates campaigns that excel in creating online and offline superior customer and user experiences, through innovative and thoughtful design, significantly enhancing user satisfaction and engagement.

GOLD AWARDS

PEP HOME Pinterest: PEP a division of PEPkor Retail; Trendfarm

SILVER AWARDS

Audi TikTok Test Drive: Ogilvy

BRONZE AWARDS

Windhoek x Food Commerce: Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing

CATEGORY: AI POWERED DATA INSIGHTS/CONTEXTUAL MARKETING celebrates campaigns that effectively utilise AI driven data analytics clearly articulated insight uncovered through research, data analysis or a deep understanding of consumer, cultural or business pain points.

GOLD AWARDS

Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco

SILVER AWARDS

KitKat Novelty Movel: Nestlé; Rainmaker Media

Land Rover – From Signal to Showroom: Land Rover; Omnicom and Carbon1

Stadio: AI Cuts Cost 50% Doubles Applications: STADIO Holdings; 365 Digital

BRONZE AWARDS

Heineken: Winning F1 Attention with Contextual AI: Red Star (Dentsu)

CATEGORY: CREATOR/INFLUENCER/CELEBRITY MARKETING celebrates campaigns that effectively leverage personalities to enhance brand engagement and achieve marketing objectives through authentic and persuasive collaborations.

GOLD AWARDS

Acapella Winter 2025 Collaboration: Ackermans; 99c

Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries: The Shoprite Group; 99c

SILVER AWARDS

NaksLevel: PepsiCo; Accenture Song South Africa

KFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer: Yum!; Ogilvy

Shoprite x Youngsta CPT: Cheaper than Last Year: Shoprite Group; 99c

BRONZE AWARDS

Durex – Beyond The Sheet: Reckitt; Futuretech media and Motsepe Advertising

H&S: Mzansi’s Drama Fuels Record Growth: Procter & Gamble; WPP Media

The Science of Love Proven by Life: RCL Foods; Lumico (Pty) Ltd

Absa Cape Epic: Absa; OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management

CATEGORY: PERSONALISATION recognises campaigns that achieve excellence in delivering highly customised content to consumers, leveraging data and technology to enhance engagement and drive business results.

SILVER AWARDS

Standard Bank Money Reels: Standard Bank; M&C Saatchi

CATEGORY: RETAIL MEDIA / O2O EXCELLENCE honours campaigns or initiatives that leverage retail-media channels (online or in-store) to deliver meaningful business impact.

GOLD AWARDS

Kellogg’s Breakfast Better: Kellanova; Rainmaker Media

Lays UEFA Championship: Pepsico; Rainmaker Media

SILVER AWARDS

Heineken UCL E-commerce Engine: Heineken Beverages; Dentsu – Redstar & Honest Marketing

Nivea Back to School: Beiersdorf; Rainmaker Media

BRONZE AWARDS

Windhoek x Food Commerce: Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing

Festive champagne growth with Woolworths: RGBC (in partnership with Flow & Woolworths)

CATEGORY: BRAND PURPOSE/ACTIVISM recognises campaigns that harness the power of brand platforms to champion social causes or address significant societal issues.

GOLD AWARDS

KFC Biggest Hunger Hack: Yum! Brands; KA Muses

SILVER AWARDS

Discovery Insure’s #DriveNowTextLater Campaign: Discovery Insure; Freshhive digital

BRONZE AWARDS

How Vodacom Hacked Cultural Moments to Drive Adoption: Vodacom;Ogilvy

Vicks: Relief is in Our Roots: P&G South Africa; WPP Media

CATEGORY: SMALL BUDGET BIG IMPACT recognises campaigns that achieve significant marketing success with limited financial resources, with a budget from $5k to $25k, highlighting the power of creativity and strategic efficiency. It is mandatory to include the budget converted to USD dollars.

GOLD AWARDS

From Patient Appeal to Transplant: Saving Baby Leo: DKMS Africa; DKMS Africa

Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco

SILVER AWARDS

PEP Finds and PEP Home Finds: PEP; Ogilvy

BRONZE AWARDS