Quality and ambitious thinking set the standard for this year SMARTIES South Africa Awards. Winners were announced on Thursday night at an event celebrating brands, agencies and campaigns, organised by the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA).
Top honours went to YUM!, named Brand of the Year; Ogilvy, named Agency of the Year; and Ogilvy’s Audi TikTok Test Drive, awarded Best in Show.
“This year’s entries reflected the strength of South Africa’s marketing industry, with judges recognising outstanding work across creativity, innovation, data, technology and measurable impact,” said the MMA in a press release. “The jury was particularly impressed by the quality of the submissions and the ambitious thinking behind many of the campaigns.”
Now for the winners
CATEGORY: BRAND EXPERIENCE: Honours campaigns that create immersive, memorable brand interactions, leveraging innovative strategies and technologies to foster deep consumer connections, human centric design and brand loyalty.
GOLD AWARDS
- Audi TikTok Test Drive: Ogilvy
- Vaseline Cera-Glow Leading SA’s Beauty Revolution: Unilever, Simunye Media
- KFC BloemfonTaste: Yum!, Ogilvy
- Gogo Vs Gogo: RAINBOW, Point Iconic
SILVER AWARDS
- DOVE X STARBUCKS: Unilever; Oliver
BRONZE AWARDS
- Nedbank #GetMoneyFit Brand Campaign: Nedbank; Joe Public
- Albany ‘Freshe’: Tiger Brands; Whatif_Creative
CATEGORY: CUSTOMER GROWTH & CONVERSION STRATEGY recognises campaigns designed to acquire, nurture and convert customers through data-driven and automation, strategies and marketing technology.
GOLD AWARDS
- Stadio: 60% More Students. 27% More Profit: STADIO Holdings; 365 Digital
SILVER AWARDS
- Audi TikTok Test Drive: Ogilvy
- There’s a PEP for that and that: PEP; Promise
BRONZE AWARDS
- H&S: Mzansi’s Drama Fuels Record Growth: Procter & Gamble; WPP Media
CATEGORY: NEW PRODUCT AND/OR SERVICE LAUNCH/RE-LAUNCH celebrates marketing campaigns that have successfully introduced or reintroduced products or services to the market.
GOLD AWARDS
- Finds and PEP Home Finds: PEP; Ogilvy
- Can’t Hide The Fun Campaign: PepsiCo; Accenture Song
SILVER AWARDS
- Vaseline Cera-Glow Leading SA’s Beauty Revolution: Unilever; Simunye Media
- Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries: The Shoprite Group; 99c
BRONZE AWARDS
- Albany ‘Freshe’: Tiger Brands; Whatif_Creative
- 2-Pack Value-Deal for Summer 2025: Ackermans; 99c
CATEGORY: INSTANT IMPACT/PROMOTION aims to recognise campaigns that not only creatively engage consumers but also drive immediate promotion driven business results, showcasing the power of promotions in today’s competitive market.
GOLD AWARDS
- Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries: The Shoprite Group; 99c
- Astron: Fueling Dreams Powering Action : Astron Energy; Up and Up Connect
SILVER AWARDS
- Heineken UCL – Driving impact through sponsorship: Heineken Beverages; Dentsu – Redstar
BRONZE AWARDS
- 2-Pack Value-Deal for Summer 2025: Ackermans ; 99c
- Johnnie Walker Blonde re-launch takes BTL to ATL: Diageo South Africa; Rainmaker
CATEGORY: AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EXCELLENCE USING AI celebrates marketing campaigns that utilise artificial intelligence to significantly enhance audience engagement.
GOLD AWARDS
- Possibility in Play: Telkom; Mscsports
- Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco
SILVER AWARDS
- Land Rover – From Signal to Showroom: Land Rover; Omnicom
BRONZE AWARDS
- Extra Your Summer: Vodacom; Carbon
CATEGORY: SOCIAL IMPACT MARKETING honours campaigns that leverage marketing to drive significant social change, focusing on initiatives that contribute to public service, social responsibility, and positive shifts in societal attitudes or behaviours.
GOLD AWARDS
- KFC Biggest Hunger Hack: Yum! Brands; KA Muses
SILVER AWARDS
- Money Warnings: Nedbank; Joe Public
- Be the Match: World Blood Cancer Campaign 2025: DKMS Africa
- Siyasizana Play Better: PepsiCo; Mullen Lowe
BRONZE AWARDS
- Digital Security – Business and Commercial Banking: Standard Bank; Carat SA
- Real Beauty Generation 2.0: Unilever; VML
CATEGORY: OMNICHANNEL MARKETING honours campaigns that achieve a seamless customer experience across multiple channels, showcasing strategic coherence and integration.
GOLD AWARDS
- KFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer: Yum!; Ogilvy
SILVER AWARDS
- Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries: The Shoprite Group; 99c
- Albany ‘Freshe’: Tiger Brands; Whatif_Creative
BRONZE AWARDS
- Flying Fish Billboard in Your Backyard: AB InBev / Flying Fish; IProspect – Dentsu SA
- BE NUMBER 1 ART CHALLENGE: RCL Foods
CATEGORY: CROSS DIGITAL MEDIA MARKETING celebrates digital campaigns that integrates the diversity of various digital platforms to create an engaging, and impactful brand experience, showcasing the power of a comprehensive digital only strategy.
GOLD AWARDS
- KwikTok: Making Geyser Education Entertaining: Kwikot; Dialogue Communications
SILVER AWARDS
- Breaking News Building Love: How Vodacom’s Parody: Vodacom ; Ogilvy
- Castle Lite Cold Compass: iProspect – Dentsu SA
BRONZE AWARDS
- Rewards / Absa Travel Launch: Absa; OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management
CATEGORY: DIVERSITY & INCLUSION recognises campaigns focused on promoting understanding, reducing inequalities, and elevating underrepresented voices, showcasing the power of marketing in fostering a more inclusive society.
GOLD AWARDS
- Be the Match: World Blood Cancer Campaign 2025: DKMS Africa
SILVER AWARDS
- Springbok Women #PlusOne: South African Rugby Union (SARU); Dialogue Communications
CATEGORY: INNOVATIVE USE OF AI IN ADVERTISING recognises campaigns that innovatively integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise advertising strategies, enhancing personalisation, and overall campaign engagement using generative/predictive AI.
GOLD AWARDS
- Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco
BRONZE AWARDS
- NaksLevel: PepsiCo; Accenture Song South Africa
- Doctor B – AI Influencer Experience: Agile Alternative Business Solutions; Adclick Africa
CATEGORY: SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING is dedicated to recognising outstanding campaigns that utilise social media platforms to achieve marketing objectives.
GOLD AWARDS
- KeDeSHAREmber: Yum!; Ogilvy
- Bokkies: Ackermans; 99c
SILVER AWARDS
- Old Khaki sees Unrestricted Growth with15.61x ROAS: Cape Union Mart;365 Digital
- PEP HOME Pinterest: PEP; Trendfarm
- KFC BloemfonTaste: Yum!; Ogilvy
BRONZE AWARDS
- Audi TikTok Test Drive: Ogilvy
- Durex – Beyond The Sheet: Reckitt; Futuretech media and Motsepe Advertising
CATEGORY: AI-DRIVEN CREATIVE EXCELLENCE category recognises campaigns that outstandingly integrate artificial intelligence with creative strategies, enhancing advertising effectiveness and delivering innovative marketing solutions.
SILVER AWARDS
- Doctor B – AI Influencer Experience: Agile Alternative Business Solutions; Adclick Africa
BRONZE AWARDS
- From Breakdown to Breakthrough with AI: Danny’s Automotive; Lumico (Pty) Ltd
CATEGORY: SHORT OR LONG FORM VIDEO recognises campaigns that achieve excellence in delivering highly customised content to consumers, leveraging data and technology to enhance engagement and drive business results.
GOLD AWARDS
- KFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer: Yum!; Ogilvy
SILVER AWARDS
- Bokkies: Ackermans; 99c
- KeDeSHAREmber: Yum!; Ogilvy
BRONZE AWARDS
- Umcimbi Wakho: Unilever; Defined PR
- Jungle Big Snack Energy: Tiger Brands; Hellosquare
- Standard Bank Private – Live Wealthier Campaign: Standard Bank; MC Saatchi Abel
CATEGORY: D2C/E-COMMERCE MARKETING EXCELLENCE aims to meet the rapidly growing needs of local regional D2C brands, e-commerce companies, and game enterprises expanding into overseas markets.
SILVER AWARDS
- Windhoek x Food Commerce: Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing
- Heineken UCL E-commerce Engine: Heineken Beverages; Dentsu – Redstar & Honest Marketing
CATEGORY: PARTNERSHIP PR & BRANDED CONTENT EXCELLENCE recognises campaigns that combine PR strategies to generate earned media, expand organic reach, strengthen brand reputation and create impact.
GOLD AWARDS
- KeDeSHAREmber: Yum!; Ogilvy
SILVER AWARDS
- Ackermans X Spur: Ackermans; 99c
- FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola: Coca-Cola South Africa; Offlimit Communications
BRONZE AWARDS
- Orlando Pirates Announcement – Bucs Queen Case Study: Suzuki South Africa; Penquin
- DOVE X STARBUCKS: Unilever; Oliver
CATEGORY: ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES MARKETING recognises campaigns that creatively apply emerging or advanced technologies to transform consumer engagement, elevate brand interaction, and pioneer new forms of marketing innovation.
GOLD AWARDS
- Castle Milk Stout: Songs to Savour: AB InBev South Africa (Pty) Ltd; iProspect – Dentsu
SILVER AWARDS
- Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco
CATEGORY: REAL TIME MARKETING celebrates campaigns (campaign activation and /or targeting) that excel in leveraging current data and trends demonstrating agility and strategic innovation.
GOLD AWARDS
- Heineken UCL: Heineken Beverages; Dentsu – Redstar & Honest Marketing
SILVER AWARDS
- Bokkies: Ackermans; 99c
- SPAR Omnichannel Analytics Reinvents Measurement: Vicinity Media; TBWA
BRONZE AWARDS
- Med-Lemon: Weather-Responsive Commerce: Haleon; Publicis Groupe Africa
CATEGORY: DESIGN/CUSTOMER/USER EXPERIENCE celebrates campaigns that excel in creating online and offline superior customer and user experiences, through innovative and thoughtful design, significantly enhancing user satisfaction and engagement.
GOLD AWARDS
- PEP HOME Pinterest: PEP a division of PEPkor Retail; Trendfarm
SILVER AWARDS
- Audi TikTok Test Drive: Ogilvy
BRONZE AWARDS
- Windhoek x Food Commerce: Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing
CATEGORY: AI POWERED DATA INSIGHTS/CONTEXTUAL MARKETING celebrates campaigns that effectively utilise AI driven data analytics clearly articulated insight uncovered through research, data analysis or a deep understanding of consumer, cultural or business pain points.
GOLD AWARDS
- Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco
SILVER AWARDS
- KitKat Novelty Movel: Nestlé; Rainmaker Media
- Land Rover – From Signal to Showroom: Land Rover; Omnicom and Carbon1
- Stadio: AI Cuts Cost 50% Doubles Applications: STADIO Holdings; 365 Digital
BRONZE AWARDS
- Heineken: Winning F1 Attention with Contextual AI: Red Star (Dentsu)
CATEGORY: CREATOR/INFLUENCER/CELEBRITY MARKETING celebrates campaigns that effectively leverage personalities to enhance brand engagement and achieve marketing objectives through authentic and persuasive collaborations.
GOLD AWARDS
- Acapella Winter 2025 Collaboration: Ackermans; 99c
- Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries: The Shoprite Group; 99c
SILVER AWARDS
- NaksLevel: PepsiCo; Accenture Song South Africa
- KFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer: Yum!; Ogilvy
- Shoprite x Youngsta CPT: Cheaper than Last Year: Shoprite Group; 99c
BRONZE AWARDS
- Durex – Beyond The Sheet: Reckitt; Futuretech media and Motsepe Advertising
- H&S: Mzansi’s Drama Fuels Record Growth: Procter & Gamble; WPP Media
- The Science of Love Proven by Life: RCL Foods; Lumico (Pty) Ltd
- Absa Cape Epic: Absa; OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management
CATEGORY: PERSONALISATION recognises campaigns that achieve excellence in delivering highly customised content to consumers, leveraging data and technology to enhance engagement and drive business results.
SILVER AWARDS
- Standard Bank Money Reels: Standard Bank; M&C Saatchi
CATEGORY: RETAIL MEDIA / O2O EXCELLENCE honours campaigns or initiatives that leverage retail-media channels (online or in-store) to deliver meaningful business impact.
GOLD AWARDS
- Kellogg’s Breakfast Better: Kellanova; Rainmaker Media
- Lays UEFA Championship: Pepsico; Rainmaker Media
SILVER AWARDS
- Heineken UCL E-commerce Engine: Heineken Beverages; Dentsu – Redstar & Honest Marketing
- Nivea Back to School: Beiersdorf; Rainmaker Media
BRONZE AWARDS
- Windhoek x Food Commerce: Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing
- Festive champagne growth with Woolworths: RGBC (in partnership with Flow & Woolworths)
CATEGORY: BRAND PURPOSE/ACTIVISM recognises campaigns that harness the power of brand platforms to champion social causes or address significant societal issues.
GOLD AWARDS
- KFC Biggest Hunger Hack: Yum! Brands; KA Muses
SILVER AWARDS
- Discovery Insure’s #DriveNowTextLater Campaign: Discovery Insure; Freshhive digital
BRONZE AWARDS
- How Vodacom Hacked Cultural Moments to Drive Adoption: Vodacom;Ogilvy
- Vicks: Relief is in Our Roots: P&G South Africa; WPP Media
CATEGORY: SMALL BUDGET BIG IMPACT recognises campaigns that achieve significant marketing success with limited financial resources, with a budget from $5k to $25k, highlighting the power of creativity and strategic efficiency. It is mandatory to include the budget converted to USD dollars.
GOLD AWARDS
- From Patient Appeal to Transplant: Saving Baby Leo: DKMS Africa; DKMS Africa
- Turning SEO into GEO: Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco
SILVER AWARDS
- PEP Finds and PEP Home Finds: PEP; Ogilvy
BRONZE AWARDS
- #BigClubCardEnergy With Clicks: Clicks Group; Brand Influence Agency
- Credibility Over Scale: A Small Budget Platform: Absa; Lumico (Pty) Ltd