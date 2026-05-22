You know elections are near when you hear the words “We owe them nothing”. These are the words from South Africans that echoed across a centre in Durban where foreign nationals are sleeping rough after being chased from their homes.

You know we’re electioneering when groups like March and March (they obviously march) close in on Ghanaians and other African refugees that say things like “We are ready to die” if they are returned home. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) calls for calm. Yeah, that will do it!

SAPS is parading like a pair of spare cockerels. The mob is angry. Blaming foreigners for a failing government, a toxic scapegoat for a country in freefall. #XenophobicFever

Blame it all on foreigners

We blame it all on foreigners: no jobs, dodgy food, killing kids, drugs, rape and murder. All of it. We chuck it in a torn bin bag at the feet of the people who have clawed their way to South Africa in desperation.

Let’s face it, as beautiful as my country is the last thing it offers easily is a path to financial freedom for the oppressed or a safe sanctuary to boot. We would like to believe we can be that country but we’ve seen our ills through apartheid, and we’ve watched ourselves in a botched democracy.

No one is debating that we have years of open borders, zero enforcement, collapsed municipalities, sky-high unemployment and politicians playing both sides who have created this: ordinary people turning on the vulnerable instead of the system that failed them. It’s ugly, dangerous and predictable.

Xenophobia thrives where accountability dies. It’s the toxic scapegoat for a country in freefall. Over a million engagements this week alone, this is our lead story. Eighty percent of the conversation is negative; it’s a pressure cooker hissing loudly and we better lower the heat.

Governance failures

The real enemy is the governance failure that leaves citizens to attack the vulnerable, but we are also hypocrites, preaching ubuntu, shouting #FreePalestine while we practice exclusion. The majority of South Africans condemn the genocide, but I certainly don’t mean all Saffers.

There is Mark Saltzman, the major Dis-Chem shareholder, who frothed vitriol at Redi Tlhabi (ex-702 talk show host) over her pro-Palestine posts. He called her a “demented b*tch.” And alluded to her taking money from his family when she was a talk show host at 702.

She didn’t, Dischem were a major advertiser on the station at the time. Social media’s backlash was immediate and widespread. Calls for a boycott and some shoppers switched to #Clicks without even blinking. Of course, Dis-Chem distanced itself: “He’s not a board member”, “He’s not spokesperson”; they “condemned the tone” (no less) and reaffirmed their apolitical stance.

Basically, the statement said they’re just here for your buckshee. Dis-Chem will see another set of shoppers buying more than they need, and Woolworths will make another corporate decision that won’t benefit the little guy and they will continue to sell you overpriced chicken that tastes so good.

Brands will survive

These brands will survive because they are good brands, dare I say excellent brands, but a brand needs a conscience. And at some point, South Africa will zip up its purse because corporate philanthropy doesn’t buy silence on genocide. Imported conflicts just sharpen our fractures. We hammer Salzman because defending the indefensible in public carries consequences. No shields. No excuses. We condemn oppression abroad and yet here we are mirroring intolerance at home.

Wow, I’m harsh, hey? Comparing South Africa’s Xenophobia to Zionism and genocide. It’s a stretch? Nope. How do you think they got where they are? Acts like this, left unchecked. Okay, I’ll be fair, I’m still deeply eina. It’s another week beyond the death of mom. It is unfathomable to me that six weeks ago I held her for the last time. I’m still in shock I think and I am finding all this media showmanship a little bleh.

I’m struggling to see what is important and what is just making us horrible humans. I found a bit of a fix: I’m going to see the #SharkMan this weekend. He should give me the elixir to still the sadness by making my eyes go big just for a little while. You’ll forgive me as I take next Friday off and do some hardcore diving. Deep, sometimes dark and filled with sharks. Sounds a bit like this social media report, hey?

Wrapping up South Africa

Let’s wrap up South Africa because international news was absolutely mental! At home Johannesburg’s Mayor Dada Morero admits criminality is “at its highest level” and the city is “bleeding cash,” while delivering a State of the City Address.

The water crisis is undergoing a SAHRC investigation. Our national books show Irregular expenditure nationwide at R268 billion. Remember a million seconds is 11 days and a billion seconds is 31 years; R268 billion is missing. #WeOweThemNothing.

The floods caused devastation 150 000 homeless and at least 11 deaths reported. There are over 20 000 unauthorised funeral parlours, that’s gravely concerning. Remember insurance serial-killer and cop Rosemary Ndlovu? Well, she was found guilty of a further attempt to hire a hitman. She’s behind trallies still feeding her gambling fixation by killing relatives.

Local election nominations

Then this: Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni was meant to be heard at an extortion case this week. The prosecutor didn’t show up. He was suspended for dereliction of duties because he was a no-show but all that resulted in was the entire case being struck off the roll. What?

And then the other big-ticket item. The ANC has opened mayoral nominations for 2026 local elections, even allowing non-members to put their hats in the ring. What? Herman Mashaba delivered his rival State of the City Address, ready to take over Joburg and promises he won’t be swimming in potholes.

MK Party suspends its spokesperson. ATM’s no-confidence motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa was rejected. The DA appointed Glynnis Breytenbach as chief whip. Phew, that’s about it. I’m sure I’ve left out loads, please give me grace and let’s jump across to international waters where we’ve seen the most shocking display of human depravity.

Boots on the ground

This morning I read that Donald Trump is deploying 5000 boots on the ground in Poland this after he said he could be prime minister of Israel. He said he has a 99% rating. Look, apart from the entertainment value on his visit to Xi, I really don’t want to talk about this war criminal, but I’m here so I must.

It turns out that China has a sense of humour, who knew? They made Trump sit in a small chair while Xi sat in a big one. Xi took him to a special garden and showed him a very old tree, a tree that was older than America’s independence. When Trump fished for compliments about who got to see this special tree place apart from him, Xi said it was only for very privileged guest.

Trump’s chest puffed up and Xi followed with: “For example Putin has been here.” Then the Chinese packed up the runway red carpet while Trump was still climbing into the plane. This after he was sent off by a host of young girls that he couldn’t touch. Too much? Bite me. Immediately after Trump left Putin arrived and he didn’t get a small chair.

We are against it

Did you see Ben Gvir? Repulsive provocations from this pig brought unity across the world. We condemn the genocide and ethnic cleansing unequivocally. No equivocation, no false balance. What Israel is doing is the systematic slaughter of civilians, the erasure of lives and homes, the ethnic cleansing. We are firmly against it. And now we are not alone.

Wicked Ben Gvir (the noose party guy) posted videos of the apprehension of Gaza flotilla activists. Some called it a #PRStunt; if it was, it certainly worked. There were South Africans on that Flotilla who ended up zip-tied and kneeling, heads pushed to the floor.

Here comes Ben waving his flag calling them “terror supporters,” and how this was summer camp. One of his goons tackled a woman to the floor who shouted “Free Palestine”. There are 400 people being detained. Even BeeBeeYahoo said that it was a bit much. Imagine, too much for Satanyahoo?

Demonic extremism

Ben-Gvir embodies the demonic extremism that we are seeing unfold on our timelines. All the countries condemned it and then went back to arming Israel. As more of the Lebanese are driven out of their homes and the West Bank is dissolved into Greater Israel. Hectic. #WeOweThemSomething

In San Diego three were killed in a mosque. They were gunned down by “two radicalised teenagers”. Not terrorists, mind. Those have brown skin. Cuba endures endless blackouts that threaten its entire existence.

Ebola and Hantavirus are vying for media space. Ebola is definitely more terrifying as the death toll hits 150. A planeload of people was making its way to the USA. They were turned around because a passenger showed symptoms. Mmh. I’m not sure if the cynic in me buys all this but what I do know is this: Big pharma aren’t pushing another vaccine on us. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice … you know the rest.

There we go, that’s a wrap. Even if you’re angry, try and stay on script, be on the right side of history. Our country must look in the mirror and heal. And while you’re there, hug your ma or do something good in her name today!

I’m Tonya Khoury and thank you for scratching the surface with me and Acumen Media.