Awards wrap: Effie Awards tickets on sale, entries to Hollard Sports Awards open, Language is Business webinar ahead of Pendoring Awards

Tickets on sale for first ever Effie Awards South Africa Gala and Summit

Ticket sales for the first Effie Awards South Africa Gala and Summit have opened, the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) announced this week. It will be held as a combined virtual and physical event on Thursday 14 October at The Galleria in Sandton. The Gala event will be preceded by the Effie Summit: South Africa to be held online on Wednesday 13 October.

The Effie Awards South Africa events kick off with a virtual Effie Summit, facilitated by Kagiso Musi, Chair of the Effie South Africa Committee, exploring Marketing Effectiveness and Behaviour Change Drivers in Turbulent Times. The Summit format sees leading representatives in the South African and global marketing and communications sector unpacking marketing effectiveness, focusing on how campaigns and businesses have pivoted, or not, to meet marketing objectives during uncertain times, and how they effected behaviour change among consumers to deliver effective marketing campaigns.

A 45-minute facilitated panel discussion on the topic precedes a 10-15min Q&A session with the panel members. This will be followed by a 15-minute keynote address and close following a brief 10min Q&A.

Panel members include:

Xolisa Dyeshana – Chief Creative Officer and Partner Joe Public United: Among other accolades, Xolisa has been recognised as one of the top international agency leaders in the prestigious AdWeek Creative 100 list for 2021.

Sarah Dexter – CE MullenLowe South Africa: Sarah brings global best practice experience and knowledge to the panel discussion following her role as a judge in the Global Effies Best of the Best programme.

Silke Bucker – Senior Director Coca-Cola Category Africa, The Coca-Cola Company: Silke has worked on some of the biggest beverage brands on the African continent with time spent on Carling Black Label, Castle Lite and now Coca-Cola. She believes that brands have the responsibility to shape culture and that is only possible when marketers are agile and courageous.

Emmet O’Hanlon – Independent Consultant – Previously, CEO DDB South Africa and MD DDB Sub-Saharan Africa. Emmet’s proudest moment was recognition of the FNB ‘Steve’ campaign as the most effective in the history of the APEX awards with the ‘Lifetime Grand Prix’, making this the most effective APEX award in the programme’s history.

The Summit Keynote will be delivered by trailblazing entrepreneur Theo Baloyi, founder and CEO of Bathu Shoes. In recognition of his achievements, Theo has received numerous accolades, including Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30, and the Businessman of the Year and Champion of the Year Awards at the 2020 BBQ Awards.

Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Presenting Partner Provantage Media Group, and sponsors, Nedbank, Sanlam, Vodacom, SAB, Regenesys and Aon. To book tickets for the premium events, visit the Effie South Africa ticket sales portal at //shop.liveevent.co.za/.

Submissions open for 2021 Hollard sport Industry Awards

Previous winning agency, Levergy

Lockdown and the limitations on gatherings and events has driven those in the sports marketing and promotional space to have to adapt, digitise, dig deep and be more inventive than ever before. Covid-19 has cost sport billions of rand in lost revenue both locally and globally. No live sporting events with supporters in attendance has meant limitations to sponsors, branding opportunities and fan engagement.

But the teams behind the teams, the innovators within the business of sport have once again shown true grit, resilience, and exceptional creativity over the last year. Despite persistent challenges, sports, brands, and campaigns continue to live, inspire and entertain through the pandemic.

The 2021 Hollard Sport Industry Awards will celebrate yet another year of ground-breaking innovation within the business of sport. Submissions are now open for work done between the 1 August 2020 and the 31 August 2021.

This year’s awards are unique in that campaigns are all being judged on a level playing field, with agencies, organisations and sponsors all working within the same imposed constraints and limitations, while adopting innovative ways of executing campaigns and events.

2021 also introduces new categories and encompasses campaigns in and from Africa, to find and celebrate the enormous talent within our continent.

The 2021 Hollard Sport Industry Award categories include:

Active & Wellbeing Award

Audio Visual Content of The Year

Brand or Sponsor of The Year

Campaign of The Year

Communications Award of The Year

Event of the Year

Event or Competition Sponsorship

Fan Engagement Award

Social and Environmental Impact Award

The Cross-Border Award

Young Agency of The Year

Agency of The Year

“Sport’s power to unite people across race, gender, age and culture and to tell stories of talent, grit and determination in the face of adversity has been so beautifully demonstrated by the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, despite the fact that in-person attendance was limited,” said Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer of Hollard. “We’ve seen how sport breaks down barriers in order to build diverse communities, while also promoting physical and mental health and nurturing a spirit of resilience. It’s a beautiful ecosystem for the creation of better futures, which is what Hollard is all about. We believe it’s important to recognise and celebrate those who make these better futures possible through our continued sponsorship of these awards.”

A further four categories this year include awards nominated by the industry itself to recognise inspirational and effective leadership and lasting impact within the sports industry.

These include:

Leadership in Sport Marketing

Sport Industry Personality of the Year

Sportsperson Lifetime Community Award

Sport Lifetime Achievement Award

Submissions with supporting documents can be emailed to admin@creativespacemedia.co.za by 25 October 2021.

Language is Business – a Pendoring etjhunwa ke Hollard webinar

The Pendoring etjhunwa ke Hollard Awards, in partnership with ILAF (The Indigenous Languages Action Forum) and PanSALB (the Pan South African Language Board) will be hosting a webinar on 13 October at 10h00 to address multilingualism as a cost and resource, as well as address compliance and audits.

“Language is business, said Pendoring GM Eben Keun, “And in an increasingly diverse business environment, the ability to use language flexibly to build, maintain and expand business relations is rapidly becoming a factor in corporate competitiveness. Those who continue to consider language as a cost, rather than a strategic resource, will be left behind.”

Facilitated by Dr Nokuthula Mazibuko Msimang, the panellists will discuss, inter alia:

In a multilingual environment, English-only is not a solution but an expensive shortcoming;

In a multilingual environment language is not a cost but a valuable corporate resource;

The move from compliance with weak legislation to strategic deployment of language to gain competitive edge;

Use of specialists to conduct a comprehensive and strategic language audit: who does the audit is important.

The panellists are Professor Frieda Steurs, a Dutch philologist, linguist and neurolinguist; Ntjantja Ned, the current CE responsible for the ECD portfolio within the Hollard Foundation Trust and Enver Groenewald: Group CEO, Ogilvy.

“If you are a MzansiGlot (a person who speaks South African and who can express themselves in multiple tongues; and who can speak and mix at least two SA languages in speech & writing), in corporate South Africa, the advertising and communications sectors, business schools, African language departments at universities or in a business chamber, then you should not miss this important discussion,” said Keun.

To register: //zoom.us/webinar/register/3716322189503/WN_NUKXsEkvTZGdf7zm0e_xEQ

The SMARTIES Awards now has a Pendoring category

Inclusivity, diversity and the drive to embrace all 10 indigenous languages are the motivating factors behind the move by the Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard Awards to sponsor a new category at the 2021 SMARTIES South Africa Awards.

The Pendoring / SMARTIES Multilingual Marketing Efficiency Award will celebrate uniquely South African multilingual marketing campaigns, produced using local insight and creativity, that achieve significant impact.

“The timing for this award is opportune as it ties in with the 2022 launch of the UN’s Decade of Indigenous Languages,” said Pendoring GM Eben Keun. “This new partnership presents an interesting way for brands and marketers to get behind this important global UNESCO initiative. As an entirely new award, the cost of all entries for the Pendoring / SMARTIES Multilingual Marketing Efficiency Award is being sponsored by Pendoring and Hollard and will be free to entrants for 2021.”

The final closing date is 22 October 2021 and entries can be submitted at //mmasa.org/?ix=193845 or via email to smarties@mmasa.org

Loeries finalists show creative excellence is thriving during pandemic

The Loeries finalists have been announced for 2021 and the finalists demonstrate continued strong creativity, innovation, and fresh thinking according to the Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj.

“The brand communications industry, across Africa and the Middle East, faced strong headwinds over the past year but the finalists are testament to the power of creativity to prevail against the strongest challenges” said Sewraj.

The Loeries, the highest accolade in the advertising and brand communication industry in Africa and the Middle East, promotes and supports creativity by helping brands, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and creative excellence.

The Loeries recognises work in the following main categories: Effective Creativity, Shared Value, Service Design, Integrated Campaign, Young Creatives, Digital Communication, Design, Live Communications, Media Innovation, Out of Home, Print Communications, Radio and Audio, Live Communication, PR & Media Communication and Media Innovation, Film and Student Awards.

Loeries Creative Week will be held in the City of Cape Town this year. The festival will be held from Wednesday, 20 October to Saturday, 23 October and will be a fusion of physical events and a cinematic experience at theatres around South Africa. The Loeries Creative Week offers a programme of MasterClasses including renowned authors & media personalities, The Loeries Cinematic Experience which will be a celebration in theatres with a digitally mastered show, the Loeries out Loud! Comedy evening and the Loeries Awards Ceremony as well as networking throughout the event period.

Further event details and ticket information can be found at loeries.com.

Loeries Creative Week MasterClass tickets on sale



Tickets are on sale for the three MasterClasses being held in person at Loeries Creative Week. The sessions are at Red & Yellow School of Business on 20-22 October.

Book your tickets here.

Stratitude flies education flag at 2021 New Generation Awards

Marketing agency, Stratitude, has been awarded bronze in the ‘Best Integrated Campaign by a Small Agency’ category at the Supersonic New Generation Awards 2021, which was hosted on Thursday, 23 September.

The award was for Nelson Mandela University’s 2021 pregraduate application campaign – the only education institution in this year’s New Generation Awards that made it onto the roll of finalists in four categories and the only one which was announced as an award winner.

“We are incredibly proud of our campaign and the results that it achieved for the University,’’ said Sylvia Zanetti, MD of Stratitude. “What makes us even more pleased, is the fact that while we were up against some serious competition, we entered the campaign in four categories and made it as finalists in each one of them,” says Zanetti.

This year, the New Generation Awards received over 400 entries from over 80 corporates, agencies and individuals.

“We had to implement this campaign in a challenging year for education,” added Zanetti. “With the COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown, there was an immediate negative impact on Nelson Mandela University’s pregraduate student recruitment practices. School closures and online learning limited face-to-face interactions and the University could no longer rely on its traditional recruitment processes, which were primarily focused on open days, campus tours, school visits and national career day exhibitions.”

Stratitude was briefed to provide a solution that would enable the University to reach its 2021 pregraduate application targets by the closing date. The eight-week campaign comprised Google advertising, social media and direct marketing and was supported by radio and public relations.

“A digital campaign was the obvious solution to reach, connect and engage with matriculants and their influencers, and it paid off,” says Zanetti. The campaign significantly exceeded all expectations by achieving a phenomenal 72% increase in qualifying applications, compared to the previous year.

