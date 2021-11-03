Zee Channel launches on Openview













[PRESS OFFICE] Openview expands its offering with the addition of a new channel.

Zee One launched on 1 November on Openview. The channel showcases award winning telenovelas like Guddan, The Heir, Reach for the Stars, Lies of the Heart and Our Perfect Place – firm favourites with audiences around the globe.

“The new channel is a welcome addition and adds variety to our current bouquet of entertainment. Openview is celebrating its 8th birthday this year and we are pleased to offer our viewers an extensive range of local and international content. Zee One adds to our positioning of catering for all audiences,” says Openview Executive Mmatshipi Matebane.

There will be so much to see on the new channel. Stories like Reach for the Stars will have viewers enthralled … The story about the hopes and aspirations of a domestic worker alongside the trials and tribulations of her daily life… And this is just one of the many emotive series set to captivate viewers.

“The corporate positioning of Extraordinary Together – with a vision to provide a unified brand experience and to delight consumers across the world by creating extraordinary entertainment and experiences that inspire to transcend the ordinary and become extraordinary. This is a driving force that enables us to bring authentic and entertaining content to global audiences” says Zee CEO Africa and Indian Ocean Islands Somnath Malakar.



Zee One is available on channel 111 on Openview.

Guddan

Guddan, a cheerful yet clumsy young woman, ends up marrying a rich businessman with three sons and daughters-in-law. How will Guddan face the challenges that await her?

Reach for the Stars

Reach For the Stars follows the lives of domestic workers and their struggles and aspirations. Enter Kamla Jadhav whose complicated relationship with her employer affects both their daughters.

Lies of the Heart

Urmi is married to Samrat, the epitome of male chauvinism. The marriage disintegrates when cheating occurs.

Our Perfect Place

The story is about the Mehta family and their trials and tribulations. Can they remain united or will the past break bonds…?

The Heir

Amba raises her daughter, Manpreet, as a boy because she fears losing her child

