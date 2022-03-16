Entries now open for the 2022 Radio Awards!













Entries have officially opened for the highly anticipated Radio Awards. It will be the 12th year that the Radio Awards has honoured outstanding achievements in the radio industry, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Stations have until 31 May 2022 to submit their entries.

Taryn Westoby, Head of Arena Events which owns the Radio Awards, says: “We are delighted to once again host the premier awards programme celebrating the country’s finest talent in radio broadcasting. Radio has played such an important part in keeping people informed and feeling connected during what has been an extremely hard time during the pandemic. Radio remains one of the most accessible platforms for engaging millions of South Africans.”

HOW TO ENTER

STEP 1 – REGISTER: CLICK HERE to register your profile for the 2022 entry system. All previous profile registrations have been cleared, so stations will need to re-register and create a new profile in order to gain access to the entry system. When registering your profile, stations will need to select the respective licence category (Campus, Community, PBS, Commercial or Internet).

STEP 2 – LOGIN: CLICK HERE to log in to the Radio Awards entry system once you have registered and verified your profile, and access has been approved by the Radio Awards administration. Use your registered username and password to log in to the entry system. You will then be redirected to the Radio Awards dashboard. Use the toolbar on the left side to navigate your way around the entry system.

STEP 3 – SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY: Select and complete the appropriate entry form for the category you wish to enter by clicking the ‘New Entry’ button on the side toolbar. Ensure that you complete all of the fields required for each entry you wish to make.

Stations have until 31 May 2022 to submit their entries. There is no fee for entering, and all category and entry guidelines are available via the link on the Radio Awards website: www.radioawards.co.za

2022 CATEGORIES

Twenty-nine categories will be awarded in 2022. Full category descriptions are available here.

Afternoon Drive Presenter Drama Programme Radio Documentary Afternoon Drive Show Field News Reporter Sports Presenter Best Internet Radio Show Multi-Channel Promotion Sports Show Best Podcast Music Show Traffic Presenter Breakfast Show News and Actuality Show Weekend Radio Show Podcast Breakfast Show Presenter News Bulletin Reader Bright Star Business and Finance Show Night-time Show Station Manager’s Choice Community Project Station Imaging Hall of Fame Content Producer Radio Innovation Station of the Year Daytime Show Promotions Stunt/Event

Mark these dates!

Entries open: 16 March 2022

Entries close: 31 May 2022

Awards hybrid event: 1 October 2022

Stay tuned for the latest updates and news on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards.

For enquiries about the Radio Awards 2022 entries, please contact Zandi Nhlapo at NhlapoZ@arena.africa. Visit www.radioawards.co.za for more information.

