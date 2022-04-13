MediaHeads 360 | Investing in community













[PRESS OFFICE] MediaHeads 360 has always believed that community radio’s importance cannot be understated. Not just because of the important role it plays within its local district, but also for its ability to reach local audiences.

This view that regional and community based radio are relatable because they are rooted within area they serve, a trusted and crucial voice for the people, is why MediaHeads 360 is committed to its development. That’s also why MediaHeads 360 is very excited to be able to invest in local community station, Alex FM, with a donation of studio equipment to assist them with their podcast strategy.

“On behalf of Alex FM and the community that we serve, we want to thank MediaHeads 360 for their great gesture and kind donation to the station to help us get our voice back following the July 2021 unrest that saw the station being looted and equipment stolen.

“It is partnerships like this that give us hope to continue being the voice the for the voiceless and of course our mandate to educate, inform and entertain. It helps us to continue to avail a platform to young people in the community so we can ready them for work. We are so thankful for this,” Takalane Nemangowe, station manager of Alex FM, said before adding “Let it not just be about us, but about the people’s empowerment.”

MediaHeads 360 is no stranger to supporting growth. In fact, one could say it is core to their business as a specialist, Level 1 BEE agency. Annually, in celebration of Women’s Month, MediaHeads offer bursaries to women in the media industry and they also have a flourishing internship program.

“The opportunity to make this donation to Alex FM is part of our socio economic development initiative, but it’s so much more than that. It’s incredibly important to us to contribute to grow radio, and audio as a whole, on various levels within the industry, from grassroots to greatness!” said Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 Managing Director.

Dempers concluded, “We see it as a privilege to be able invest in our community. We want to contribute in a sustainable way and we feel that through education and empowerment, we’re helping pave the way for those to follow.”

