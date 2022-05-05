5FM’s weekend line-up gets a shake-up

5FM’s 2021 line-up shake-up saw a healthy increase in both listenership and revenue. Now, in 2022, the SABC’s commercial station is focused on the weekend line-up.
5FM’s business manager, JD Mostert, said, “5FM’s steady growth is testament to the hard work that our entire team has put in – focused on making this the preferred station for the best music, engaging content, trending events and the best talent in the trade. We continue to push boundaries to make 5FM the unapologetic station of the youth. Where our clients see their investment delivering solid results, time after time. We don’t just broadcast. We impact and MOVE. We look forward to another exciting year of growing from strength to strength.”
The 5 Weekend Breakfast show, Saturdays and Sundays from 07:00 to 10:00, sees some fresh new voices joining the station, with Minnie Ntuli as presenter, Monique de Villiers on news and Aaron Masemola on sport. The new 5 Weekend Breakfast show hit the airwaves last week.
Other weekend changes include an extended show with Kea Boya on 5 Weekend Afternoons, Saturdays from 14:00 to 18:00. and Sundays from 14:00 to 18:00. A brand-new voice in the form of Yonaka Theledi will be joining the show to bring listeners all the news they need to know.
Fans of Selective Styles on 5 will be delighted to hear that Kid Fonque’s airplay will also be extended. The show has been hugely popular since inception, topping the trend charts and bringing listeners closer to amazing, exclusive sounds from artists around the globe. Tune in to Selective Styles on 5 every Sunday from 18:00 to 21:00.
5FM LINE-UP
Monday – Thursday
- 04:00 – 06:00 5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng
- 06:00 – 09:00 5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden
- 09:00 – 12:00 5 Mid-Mornings with Stephanie Be
- 12:00 – 15:00 5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli
- 15:00 – 18:00 5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula
- 18:00 – 19:00 The Roger Goode Show on 5
- 19:00 – 22:00 5 Nights with Smash Afrika
- 22:00 – 01:00 5 After Hours with Leah Jazz
- 01:00 – 04:00 (Automated)
Friday
- 04:00 – 06:00 5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng
- 06:00 – 09:00 5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden
- 09:00 – 12:00 5 Mid-Mornings with Stephanie Be
- 12:00 – 15:00 5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli
- 15:00 – 18:00 5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula
- 18:00 – 22:00 The Roger Goode Show on 5
- 22:00 – 01:00 In Das We Trust on 5 with Das Kapital
- 01:00 – 04:00 (Automated)
Saturday
- 04:00 – 07:00 5 Early Weekend Mornings with Tshepi Seakamela
- 07:00 – 10:00 5 Weekend Breakfast with Minnie Ntuli, Monique de Villiers and Aaron Masemola
- 10:00 – 14:00 Top 40 on 5 with Nick Archibald
- 14:00 – 18:00 5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya and Yonaka Theledi
- 18:00 – 21:00 The Kyle Cassim Show on 5
- 21:00 – 00:00 5 Weekend Nights with Boipelo Mooketsi
- 00:00 – 04:00 (Automated)
Sunday
- 04:00 – 07:00 5 Early Weekend Mornings with Tshepi Seakamela
- 07:00 – 10:00 5 Weekend Breakfast with Minnie Ntuli, Monique de Villiers and Aaron Masemola
- 10:00 – 14:00 5 Takeover with Nick Archibald
- 14:00 – 18:00 5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya
- 18:00 – 21:00 Selective Styles on 5 with Kid Fonque
- 21:00 – 00:00 5 Weekend Nights withBoipelo Mooketsi
- 00:00 – 04:00 (Automated)
