5FM’s weekend line-up gets a shake-up













5FM’s 2021 line-up shake-up saw a healthy increase in both listenership and revenue. Now, in 2022, the SABC’s commercial station is focused on the weekend line-up.

5FM’s business manager, JD Mostert, said, “5FM’s steady growth is testament to the hard work that our entire team has put in – focused on making this the preferred station for the best music, engaging content, trending events and the best talent in the trade. We continue to push boundaries to make 5FM the unapologetic station of the youth. Where our clients see their investment delivering solid results, time after time. We don’t just broadcast. We impact and MOVE. We look forward to another exciting year of growing from strength to strength.”

The 5 Weekend Breakfast show, Saturdays and Sundays from 07:00 to 10:00, sees some fresh new voices joining the station, with Minnie Ntuli as presenter, Monique de Villiers on news and Aaron Masemola on sport. The new 5 Weekend Breakfast show hit the airwaves last week.

Other weekend changes include an extended show with Kea Boya on 5 Weekend Afternoons, Saturdays from 14:00 to 18:00. and Sundays from 14:00 to 18:00. A brand-new voice in the form of Yonaka Theledi will be joining the show to bring listeners all the news they need to know.

Fans of Selective Styles on 5 will be delighted to hear that Kid Fonque’s airplay will also be extended. The show has been hugely popular since inception, topping the trend charts and bringing listeners closer to amazing, exclusive sounds from artists around the globe. Tune in to Selective Styles on 5 every Sunday from 18:00 to 21:00.

5FM LINE-UP

Monday – Thursday

04:00 – 06:00 5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng

5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng 06:00 – 09:00 5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden

5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden 09:00 – 12:00 5 Mid-Mornings with Stephanie Be

5 Mid-Mornings with Stephanie Be 12:00 – 15:00 5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli

5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli 15:00 – 18:00 5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula

5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula 18:00 – 19:00 The Roger Goode Show on 5

The Roger Goode Show on 5 19:00 – 22:00 5 Nights with Smash Afrika

5 Nights with Smash Afrika 22:00 – 01:00 5 After Hours with Leah Jazz

5 After Hours with Leah Jazz 01:00 – 04:00 (Automated)

Friday

04:00 – 06:00 5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng

5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng 06:00 – 09:00 5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden

5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden 09:00 – 12:00 5 Mid-Mornings with Stephanie Be

5 Mid-Mornings with Stephanie Be 12:00 – 15:00 5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli

5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli 15:00 – 18:00 5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula

5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula 18:00 – 22:00 The Roger Goode Show on 5

The Roger Goode Show on 5 22:00 – 01:00 In Das We Trust on 5 with Das Kapital

In Das We Trust on 5 with Das Kapital 01:00 – 04:00 (Automated)

Saturday

04:00 – 07:00 5 Early Weekend Mornings with Tshepi Seakamela

5 Early Weekend Mornings with Tshepi Seakamela 07:00 – 10:00 5 Weekend Breakfast with Minnie Ntuli, Monique de Villiers and Aaron Masemola

5 Weekend Breakfast with Minnie Ntuli, Monique de Villiers and Aaron Masemola 10:00 – 14:00 Top 40 on 5 with Nick Archibald

Top 40 on 5 with Nick Archibald 14:00 – 18:00 5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya and Yonaka Theledi

5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya and Yonaka Theledi 18:00 – 21:00 The Kyle Cassim Show on 5

The Kyle Cassim Show on 5 21:00 – 00:00 5 Weekend Nights with Boipelo Mooketsi

5 Weekend Nights with Boipelo Mooketsi 00:00 – 04:00 (Automated)

Sunday

04:00 – 07:00 5 Early Weekend Mornings with Tshepi Seakamela

5 Early Weekend Mornings with Tshepi Seakamela 07:00 – 10:00 5 Weekend Breakfast with Minnie Ntuli, Monique de Villiers and Aaron Masemola

5 Weekend Breakfast with Minnie Ntuli, Monique de Villiers and Aaron Masemola 10:00 – 14:00 5 Takeover with Nick Archibald

5 Takeover with Nick Archibald 14:00 – 18:00 5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya

5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya 18:00 – 21:00 Selective Styles on 5 with Kid Fonque

Selective Styles on 5 with Kid Fonque 21:00 – 00:00 5 Weekend Nights withBoipelo Mooketsi

5 Weekend Nights withBoipelo Mooketsi 00:00 – 04:00 (Automated)

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.