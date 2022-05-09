Anele Mdoda inks five-year deal with Primedia Broadcasting













Anele Mdoda has signed a five-year contract with Primedia Broadcasting. The broadcaster said this was a significant achievement for Primedia in an industry littered with short-term engagements.

“2022 is my 20th anniversary as a broadcaster. I have been with the company for 14 years, Primedia formed part of my personal and professional growth. They are like family to me,” said Mdoda in a press release. “Signing a five-year contract with Primedia is testament to the new vision of new Group CEO Jonathan Procter. Jonathan brings with him global standards and perspectives to broadcasting and entertainment.”

In April, 947 announced that the ever-popular host of the morning show would be traveling to different countries over the next eight weeks to explore leading trends in radio broadcasting and entertainment. Anele’s much anticipated return is set to breathe new life into radio and the 947-breakfast show ‘Anele and the Club on 947’.

Mdoda and 947’s long-standing commitment was celebrated through a power shoot featuring the breakfast radio darling and Phumzile Langeni, Chair of Primedia Broadcasting.

“We are fortunate to be driven by the crystal clear and contagiously compelling vision of Jonathan, whose stewardship heralds bigger and greater ideas for the future of our business” said Phumzile Langeni, chairman of Primedia Broadcasting. “At Primedia it is all about validating our people. When our people succeed, we succeed… There is so much more that we need to still see from Anele.”

Save the date 1 July 2022 as Mdoda returns to ‘Anele and the Club on 947’. Until then, listeners can catch Thando Thabethe who joins regular Club members Frankie, Thembekile and Cindy from 6 to 9 am weekdays.

