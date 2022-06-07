Awards Wrap: Joe Public United scores at D&AD Awards; MediaCom SA honoured with three FOMG awards; SAB scoops gold, silver, and bronze at the 2022 Africa Beer Cup













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Joe Public United wins four out of six Pencils achieved for SA at the D&AD Awards

Joe Public United (JPU) celebrated four wins at the D&AD Awards which were held in person in London, New York, Dubai, as well as virtually on the 25th and 26th of May 2022.

JPU earned the following Pencils at the Awards: a Graphite Pencil for Casting/Performance for Chicken Licken’s Feel The Fire campaign, a Wood Pencil for Casting/Performance for Chicken Licken’s Lotto, Loan Shark and Rasta campaign and a Wood Pencil in the Press & Outdoor/Poster Campaigns category for Converse’s Unity Laces campaign as well as being shortlisted for Chicken Licken’s SoulFuel Lamp campaign in the Product Design/Everyday Consumer Products category.

JPU’s Integrated Chief Creative Officer, Xolisa Dyeshana said this recognition is a demonstration of what can be achieved through proper collaboration with great talent.

“I am proud of the honour and acknowledgement from D&AD, it shows that when you have the right people who understand the importance of working with purpose, greater things can be achieved. Time and again, we have seen that by putting our purpose of growth at the forefront of everything we do, our campaigns not only showcase talent but the great brands we work with,” Dyeshana says.

The D&AD Awards are recognised globally as the ultimate creative accolade, entered and attended by the best from around the world. Better known for design & art direction, the D&AD Awards aim to inspire a community of creative thinkers by celebrating and stimulating the finest in design and advertising.

“This recognition also inspires JPU to continue to benchmark its creative product against the best in the world – aiming to consistently produce excellent, locally relevant communication for clients that is lauded on a global stage,” concludes Dyeshana.

MediaCom SA honoured with three FOMG awards for turning hair salons into sales hubs

MediaCom SA was recently awarded with three coveted Festival of Media Global awards for the powerful and insightful campaign executed for Cell C. The Cell C Extensions Campaign received a gold in the Best Direct-to-Consumer category, a silver in the Best Response category, and a bronze in the Best Campaign for a Local Brand category.

Held annually to celebrate the most outstanding media campaigns from around the world, the Festival of Media Global Awards (FOMG) provides a platform for the best-in-class media and marketing companies around the world to showcase and celebrate their work. With events in Singapore, New York, Milan, Miami, and London, the FOMG awards have been upholding global industry benchmarks for the past 15 years.

//youtu.be/p195N6a9ZmA

After facing strong competition in the Direct-to-Consumer category, which requires a brand to directly reach consumers in a way that is strongly aligned with brand identity while demonstrating positive business-to-consumer engagement, drives customer loyalty, and shows increased purchasing behaviour, Cell C’s Extension campaign was crowned the winner

“This campaign was a true testament of the impactful collaboration we have between Cell C and MediaCom,” says Oscar Onyach, Strategic Account Director at Mediacom SA. “It is because there was a seamless alignment of values, insights, and purpose that our team was empowered to drive influential change.”

SAB scoops gold, silver, and bronze at the 2022 Africa Beer Cup

The South African Breweries (SAB) has been recognised with five awards in the recent African Beer Cup including a gold for its Castle Double Malt.

As the third iteration of continent’s premier beer competition, the 2022 African Beer Cup awards ceremony was hosted in Cape Town recently and brought together the best brewers and brews from across the continent in a celebration worth cheering at Jack Black’s Brewing Company.

With a record-breaking 251 entries and 48 judges from 16 different countries, from across the industry, including three from the SAB stable, the world’s biggest brewer faced some tough competition but scooped five awards, made up of:

GOLD in Pale Malty European Lager – Castle Double Malt from Chamdor Brewery

SILVER in Standard American Beer – Castle Lager from Newlands Brewery

SILVER in Belgian Ale – Passionate Blonde from the Newlands Spring Brewing Company

SILVER – CLUB PILSNER – from our Tanzania brewery

BRONZE in International Lager – Mosi Premium Lager from our Zambian Breweries

Phindi Mthambama, Africa Zone Brewing and Quality Director at SAB, believes this competition proves that African beer is worth celebrating. “We have so much talent brewing on African soil and are always honoured to be counted among the best of them as that is very high praise indeed.”

PTWC Film Lands Award

Protect the West Coast’s documentary film Ours, Not Mine, made by the inimitable duo of Bryan Little and Filipa Domingues of Fly on the Wall Productions, recently won a Silver award at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa in the category of Environment and Ecology. Well done to Bryan and Filipa for this achievement.

World Out of Home Organization announces 2022 Award winners

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has announced its first Annual Awards since 2019 at its Toronto Global Congress, held this week from 25-27 May. This was WOO’s first in-person Global Congress since pre-pandemic Dubai in 2019.



The Lifetime Achievement Award went to oOh!media co-founder and former CEO Brendon Cook. Cook built oOh! into Australia and New Zealand’s leading Out of Home media company and a major player on the world stage. He is a former board member of WOO and lead two expert panels on programmatic OOH at Toronto 2022.

Cook, former WOO President Antonio Vincenti of Pikasso and former Executive Director John Ellery were inducted as the inaugural Honorary Lifetime members of the World Out of Home Organization Fellowship.



There were joint winners of the 2022 Leadership Award: Broadsign President and CEO Burr Smith and Charmaine Moldrich, CEO of Australia’s Outdoor Media Association (OMA.) Smith has helped build Montreal-based Broadsign into one of the world’s leading OOH technology companies. Moldrich has provided 12 years of inspiring leadership for OMA including major breakthroughs in audience research and measurement.

Urban Wave crowned Dance Yo Dumo champions

After weeks of gruelling competition trying to impress the judges and the audiences, Urban Wave , mentored by Justin De Nobrega, was crowned the winner of the SABC1 reality dance competition Dance Yo Dumo on Sunday night at the Urban Brew Studios during the live broadcast of the season finale.

Urban Wave , consisting of Ratanang Motsaathebe, Sne Hlope, Didintle Mohale, Mbongiseni Dube, and Lethabo Monametsi, took home a whooping R250 000 cash prize. The competing team, Versatile Blenders took the second spot and became the runner-up in the competition.

