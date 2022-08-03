Team behind Newzroom Afrika launches ticket to couch potato paradise













Movie Room is the brainchild of Ngwato Nkosi Group, founders of the successful Newzroom Afrika news and information service.

Television entrepreneurs Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi are expanding their business beyond the news platform with the 24/7 movie channel.

“This channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits to unforgettable cinema classics,” said Nkosi. “We’ll be carefully curating the line-up to cater for every mood – whether it’s edge-of-your-seat action you’re after, or the comfort of an old favourite. Of course, we’ll also apply the unique perspective that we’ve become known for.”

Ngwato said the company had a bold ambition to build an African news and entertainment platform for the future. “This is an exciting next step in our journey. Newzroom Afrika has been successful beyond all expectations, and we will use the experience of setting up the channel from scratch to make smart decisions in our approach with Movie Room. Our team is entrepreneurial by nature and we have a core group of seasoned and creative talent that sets us apart,” he said.

Georginah Machiridza, executive head of content strategy and third party channels at MultiChoice said Movie Room would give viewers even more options in their selection of entertainment for every viewing occasion.“We’re excited to bring subscribers the widest possible choice of fine movies to satisfy all tastes and seasons,” said Machiridza.

The channel launches on DStv Channel 113 on 27 August.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 11 times, 12 visits today)