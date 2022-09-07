Here are the finalists for the Radio Awards 2022!













[PRESS OFFICE] Finalists of the Radio Awards 2022 have been announced. This is the twelfth year that the Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast (PBS), Commercial, Podcast and Internet radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards.

Theentries were adjudicated by a panel of 37 judges and reviewed by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the Radio Awards. Entries for this year’s awards were required to be broadcast on FM or AM, (and there is an internet radio category) between 01 January 2021 and 31 March 2022.

“We congratulate all the finalists and inductees on their hard work, resilience, and dedication to the medium of radio in South Africa, and we look forward to honouring and announcing the winners on 26 November 2022” says Taryn Westoby, GM of Events for Arena Holdings, which owns the Radio Awards.

The Station of the Year finalists (in alphabetical order) are…

Commercial: 702, 947, EAST COAST RADIO, HOT 102.7FM, JACARANDA FM, KAYA 959

702, 947, EAST COAST RADIO, HOT 102.7FM, JACARANDA FM, KAYA 959 PBS: LOTUS FM, MUNGHANA LONENE FM, RADIO 2000, SAFM, UMHLOBO WENENE FM

LOTUS FM, MUNGHANA LONENE FM, RADIO 2000, SAFM, UMHLOBO WENENE FM Community: FINE MUSIC RADIO, GROOT FM 90.5, HELDERBERG FM, MIX 93.8 FM, RADIO KHWEZI, RADIO TYGERBERG

FINE MUSIC RADIO, GROOT FM 90.5, HELDERBERG FM, MIX 93.8 FM, RADIO KHWEZI, RADIO TYGERBERG Campus: CUT FM, PUKFM 93.6, TUKS FM 107.2, UJFM, VOW FM

Station of the Year finalists were determined by the number of times they appeared as a finalist across all general categories of the Radio Awards. To stay in contention for the prestigious Station of the Year Award, category finalists will need to submit a further motivation to be scored by the advisory panel. The motivation needs to speak to the station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, as well as their ‘x-factor’ or unique selling point. This score will account for the first half of a station’s final score. The second half of the final score will be determined by a station’s success in the Radio Awards general categories.

Hall of Fame inductees are selected from a group of individuals that are nominated by their peers, and who are revered by the industry and have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least thirty years. This year’s inductees are Benjy Mudie, Hennie Koortzen, Mark Jennings, Nadia Bulbulia, Siphiwo Magoda and Trish Taylor.

Bright Star inductees must be 26 years or younger and work either on-air or behind the scenes to make their mark on the industry. The Bright Star award aims to recognise individuals with an intrinsic understanding and love for the medium – with a respect for its past, but also with great ideas about its future. This year’s inductees are Aaron Masimola, Asakhe Ngxonono, Dylan Pepler, Mihlali Matyana, Owen Crafford, Simthande Myeza, Siphelele Nzuza, Talitha Counter and Tshegofatso Seleke

The Station Manager’s Choice award recognises those individuals who work behind-the-scenes – the unsung heroes who are not on air. This year’s finalists include: Conley Fife (CAPETALK 567 AM/MW), Keshia Jordaan (KFM 94.5) and Christa Mostert (MALUTI FM)

The Bursary Award will be awarded to Rorisang Mkhumbeni.

89 awards will be presented during the Radio Awards ceremony on 26 November 2022 in Parktown, Johannesburg. Tickets will be available for purchase from 22 September 2022. For enquiries about the Radio Awards 2022, please contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa

