A+E Networks Africa secures Great Place to Work® certification

[PARTNER CONTENT] A+E Networks Africa is excited to announce that it has officially been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’.

“The fact that our employees rated us so highly in an anonymous survey, is truly a feather in our cap,” says regional manager, Naz Khan. “We may be a small team, but this is proof that together we are committed to teamwork. The certification also provides us with valuable input to continue to develop as an employer.”

Great Place to Work® is an international research and consulting institute that supports companies in around 60 countries in developing their corporate and workplace culture. Each year, the German institute grants certification to excellent international, national, regional and sector-specific employers in recognition of their performance, on the basis of anonymous employee surveys and the corporate culture analysis.

Being ‘Great Place to Work® Certified’ recognises the special commitment by an employer to design the right workplace culture and is awarded on the basis of a vetted procedure. This includes independent, anonymous feedback from employees and an analysis of human resources activities and programmes.

“Good employers have one thing in common,” says Sebastian Diefenbach, Head of Customer Consulting at Great Place to Work®, “They are committed to credible, fair leadership and actively nurturing employees. Respect, trust and team spirit are a major part of the corporate culture.”

A number of other A+E regional offices, including the UK, Poland, Germany and Spain have been Great Place to Work® Certified.

About A+E Networks EMEA

A+E Networks® EMEA is a leading media network with a portfolio of popular, high-performing brands: HISTORY®, Crime+Investigation®, HISTORY2®, Cosmo TV and BLAZE®. We have entertained, informed and inspired audiences for over 20 years: telling stories that matter on linear TV and on demand. Our award-winning factual and entertainment content includes global hit franchises like Curse of Oak Island and The Jail: 60 Days In, must-see drama-docs such as Lincoln and Washington, as well as original local commissions including: Al Murray’s Why Do the Brits Win Every War and Murdertown with Anita Rani (UK), Married at First Sight (Africa) and The Hunt for Baltic Gold (Poland). We currently broadcast throughout the Nordics, Benelux, Central Europe, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK, the Middle East and Africa.

About Great Place to Work®

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is an international research and consulting institute that supports companies in around 60 countries in developing their corporate and workplace culture. A culture focussed on trust and performance not only ensures motivation and loyalty from employees, it also strengthens the economic performance of a company. It makes a significant contribution to successfully managing change processes such as digital transformation or demographic change. Each year, Great Place to Work® grants certification to very good international, national, regional and sector-specific employers in recognition of their performance on the basis of anonymous employee surveys and the corporate culture analysis. The German institute headquartered in Cologne was founded in 2002 and currently employs approx. 90 people. www.greatplacetowork.de

