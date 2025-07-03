Marketing technology is being disrupted again as it is every year. But this time, the disruption isn’t happening in your dashboards, CDPs, or campaign workflows. It’s happening in the chat box.

The AI assistant. The tool you thought was only for playing with headlines or rewriting emails. That chat window may soon be the last UI your marketing team ever needs.

It’s not because it’s more sophisticated at running campaigns or more accurate in attribution. It’s because it’s easier. The complexity of the average martech stack has become its own worst enemy.

Tools that promised automation now require teams just to manage them. Platform sprawl has turned strategy into integration theatre.

Meanwhile, AI chat platforms are evolving rapidly, being trained not just on your brand tone but also on your data warehouse, ad accounts, CRM, and sales targets. They are starting to behave more like operators than mere assistants.

Customer engagement shift

We’re already seeing early signs, both globally and here in South Africa. Teams are using ChatGPT or Gemini to pull Google Ads campaign performance, compare it to CRM sales data, and generate weekly reports without logging into a single interface.

Others are generating entire suites of campaign assets, creative variations and strategic recommendations, all informed by historical data and real-time results. In some advanced setups, AI even monitors performance thresholds and suggests budget reallocations across channels like Meta and Google automatically.

In customer engagement, the shift is even more pronounced. A few pioneering brands are already allowing AI to generate and schedule lifecycle emails, social posts, and ad creative, all driven by customer behaviour stored in systems like Braze or Salesforce.

The marketer’s role? Approve what the model suggests. This is not just streamlining, it’s replacing large swathes of operational marketing.

Subtle but structural

The shift is subtle but structural. Once an AI has access to your campaign data, product feeds and customer segments, you’re no longer briefing an agency or toggling between dashboards. You’re asking for outcomes in plain English and reviewing results in real time.

When these models are fully connected, the interfaces start to feel almost ornamental.

The incumbents will respond, promising integrations, copilots, and ‘augmented productivity’. But the true value of most martech platforms has always been their ability to operationalise data across systems. If a general-purpose AI can do that more fluidly and intuitively, what exactly are we paying for?

Even the most basic tasks like tagging UTM links, syncing audiences and pulling attribution paths, are being handled by AI in seconds. Tasks that once required painstaking manual effort (or were simply neglected) now vanish with a simple prompt.

Centre of gravity is shifting

This doesn’t mean martech is disappearing tomorrow. Like all enterprise software, it will persist due to inertia, procurement cycles and compliance concerns. But the centre of gravity is shifting away from dashboards and toward a more abstract notion of control that demands fewer clicks and more trust.

If you believe marketing is headed toward greater personalisation, deeper automation and faster feedback loops, then a centralised AI interface isn’t just possible, it’s inevitable. Whether it’s run by OpenAI, Google, Meta, or your internal IT team is almost beside the point.

What matters most is that it learns from everything and sits in the one interface your team truly wants to use.

Outcome-focused

There are as many opinions as there are platforms about what will happen next. But one thing is certain: this shift has energised marketers, as many of these scenarios make their lives simpler and more outcome-focused.

At the MMA, we see this moment as an opportunity and not a threat. Rather than succumbing to scaremongering or fear-based narratives, we encourage CMOs to embrace these changes as a path toward greater strategic focus and operational clarity.

The future belongs to those willing to rethink not just their tools, but their entire approach to marketing.

The MMA is shaping a future where marketing teams are more empowered, more agile and more outcome-driven than ever before.