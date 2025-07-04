*Media24 has unveiled a dedicated Media division, one of three core business units alongside Media24 Books and Media24 TV.

This new Media24 Media division is structured around four strategic verticals to connect with diverse audiences and create opportunities for advertisers.

Media24 Media is strategically organised to maximise our strengths in different market segments while creating clear pathways for innovation.

The four verticals

English media , with News24 leading the way as the flagship digital platform. It’s complemented by City Press and a lifestyle portfolio including You, Drum, Fairlady, TrueLove and Go!. Daily Sun continues to serve its unique community with a free website and a WhatsApp service that achieves a 71% engagement rate with its 600 000+ followers.

, with News24 leading the way as the flagship digital platform. It’s complemented by City Press and a lifestyle portfolio including You, Drum, Fairlady, TrueLove and Go!. Daily Sun continues to serve its unique community with a free website and a WhatsApp service that achieves a 71% engagement rate with its 600 000+ followers. Afrikaans media brings together Media24’s Afrikaans-language offerings, with Netwerk24 at its heart. This digital hub is enhanced by Rapport and Die Burger, alongside magazine titles Huisgenoot, Sarie, Tuis, Weg and Weg Ry & Sleep. Landbouweekblad and Landbou.com serve the agricultural sector with news, market analyses and expert content through an independent digital paywall strategy.

brings together Media24’s Afrikaans-language offerings, with Netwerk24 at its heart. This digital hub is enhanced by Rapport and Die Burger, alongside magazine titles Huisgenoot, Sarie, Tuis, Weg and Weg Ry & Sleep. Landbouweekblad and Landbou.com serve the agricultural sector with news, market analyses and expert content through an independent digital paywall strategy. B2B connects with specialised professional audiences through publications including Analytical Reporter, Leading Architecture + Design, MoneyMarketing, Medical Chronicle, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review and SA Food Review.

connects with specialised professional audiences through publications including Analytical Reporter, Leading Architecture + Design, MoneyMarketing, Medical Chronicle, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review and SA Food Review. The integrated Advertising & Content Marketing team consolidates all Media24’s commercial teams (New Media, Adspace24 and magazine sales) to offer clients comprehensive marketing solutions.

Media24 is also investing in AI capabilities to enhance experiences for both clients and consumers across platforms.

The media division reaches people from all walks of life throughout South Africa, creating connections with audiences while giving advertisers ways to reach these diverse communities. Its launch demonstrates Media24’s commitment to remaining South Africa’s leading media company while evolving to meet the changing needs of today’s media landscape.

In an age where attention and trust are hard-won, reach alone isn’t enough. We create brand-safe environments where advertisers can align their messaging with high-quality, credible journalism. South Africa’s media landscape is highly competitive and increasingly disrupted by global digital gatekeepers, but trusted platforms like ours give advertisers unmatched opportunities to connect meaningfully with audiences, ensuring greater resonance than unregulated platforms.

Minette Ferreira is CEO of Media24 Media.

*Correction note: Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing is the commercial team within Media24 Media, combining the former Adspace24 and magazines sales teams with the former New Media. It is headed by Nerisa Coetzee.