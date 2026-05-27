CTV is not just streaming TV, it is a multi-platform ecosystem blending television-scale storytelling with digital precision, measurement and targeting.

African streaming behaviour is fragmented and adaptive, so successful GEO strategies must plan around device access, household viewing habits and platform diversity across markets.

Programmatic buying should support, not define, CTV strategy. The strongest campaigns combine direct, curated and automated buying to maximise reach, quality and brand-safe environments.

CTV creative must be built for the biggest screen in the home, using cinematic storytelling, sound and deliberate brand moments instead of repurposed social or mobile assets.

The African CTV landscape changes rapidly, with new FAST channels, OEM partnerships and streaming environments constantly emerging, making ongoing optimisation and flexible planning essential for GEO success.

Connected TV (CTV) is one of the fastest-growing advertising channels on the continent and the brands investing in it are discovering something interesting: when you understand how CTV works, it delivers real results.

The CTV ecosystem is maturing rapidly across Africa, with people streaming more than ever – which means a growing pool of high-attention eyeballs and more precision than standard digital.

Here are five steps to make the most of it.

Understand what CTV actually is

CTV is not a single platform. It is an ecosystem made up of streaming apps, advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) platforms, free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, broadcaster apps, Smart TV home screens, gaming consoles and connected set-top boxes, all with different audiences, behaviours and commercial opportunities.

The brands that perform best approach this ecosystem on its own terms. CTV sits between traditional TV and digital, combining the storytelling power and sustained attention of television with the targeting precision and measurement flexibility of digital.

That combination is what makes it so valuable. But treating CTV like either linear TV or standard digital misses the point entirely. Use both sides of it.

Plan around how Africa actually streams

A well-structured CTV campaign starts with people. In Africa, high-value audiences are not defined by geography alone, but by access to devices and their streaming behaviour.

In more developed markets, you can activate across a full CTV ecosystem. In fragmented ones, the same audience may be reached through shared household screens, lighter streaming environments or different platform combinations.

The best media plans reflect that reality rather than imposing a single buying model across the continent. African audiences are highly adaptive, and planning needs to reflect that flexibility rather than assuming one streaming behaviour across every market.

Use programmatic as a tool, not a strategy

Programmatic buying plays a useful role in CTV, helping with scale, operational efficiency and campaign activation across complex environments. But it shouldn’t be the default strategy. Automation should be one buying route among several, since not all CTV inventory is available programmatically across African markets.

This means a purely automated approach can unintentionally create gaps in reach and exclude important audiences or key environments. Also, take into account that programmatic CTV buying often incorporates other connected devices like mobile, which will likely impact delivery.

The strongest campaigns combine direct, curated and programmatic access, ensuring both full coverage and the premium brand context that makes CTV worth investing in. The goal is not simply efficient buying, but deliberate planning around audience, environment and attention.

Build creative for the biggest screen in the home

CTV behaves more like television rather than social media. It is a full-screen, lean-back experience where attention is high and sound is on. That is an enormous creative opportunity worth designing for from the start.

The best CTV creative has strong narrative structure, deliberate brand moments and audio as a core part of the message. A common mistake brands make is simply repurposing mobile or social assets for CTV, rather than building creative intentionally for the living room environment.

Assets built for a scroll environment rarely transfer well because they don’t take advantage of the attention and screen quality available. At the same time, CTV is a connected environment that allows for measurement, optimisation and follow-on engagement across devices. Think of it as cinematic storytelling rather than scaled-up social video.

Treat CTV as a managed ecosystem, not a fixed channel

There is no stable inventory map for CTV in Africa. New platforms, OEM partnerships and FAST environments are constantly emerging while others shift access models, and what you planned six months ago may not reflect what is available or performing today.

This is also where traditional TV budgets are increasingly moving, into addressable, measurable, high-attention screen time that sits at the centre of the household viewing experience. Executing well at scale means building flexibility into media plans and combining different access routes – including premium OEM inventory, broadcaster platforms, gaming consoles and streaming devices – to ensure both reach and quality across markets.

More than any other channel, CTV rewards ongoing calibration between audience behaviour, platform availability and campaign performance.

The pan-African CTV opportunity is real and growing. The brands that will benefit most are the ones that recognise Connected TV as the evolution of television combining the impact of the shared big screen with the precision, flexibility, and measurable outcomes of digital media.

Success in this space will come from understanding how African audiences are consuming content across connected devices, and building strategies that are tailored to those viewing behaviours – rather than simply applying traditional TV planning models.

Adiela Dramat is senior client partner at Reach Africa, a Connected TV (CTV) specialist simplifying access to premium CTV audiences across Africa. Operating across Smart TV OEMs, streaming platforms and broadcaster environments, Reach Africa enables scaled, brand-safe Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) campaigns through a single buying layer. By reducing fragmentation across the ecosystem, Reach Africa helps advertisers plan, buy and measure CTV more effectively, while supporting sustainable revenue growth for platform and content partners.