Media Moves: Matrix inks deal with Podium Agency, Lebogang Mashego wins INMA scholarship, first on-demand strategy product launches

This week’s BIG move: Matrix Group launches content and culture vertical

The Matrix Communications Group (Matrix Group) has concluded a deal with Podium Agency to join its portfolio of agencies to spearhead the creation, development, and production of culturally appropriate and relevant content for audiences and consumers, platforms, and brands.

Podium, led by producer, creative executive and cultural entrepreneur Takunda Bimha, has evolved from a comedy talent management and production company into a culture + content agency. The agency has developed cultural shifting IP and properties such as the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival and continental comedy brand, Stand Up Africa.

“With the huge paradigm shift taking place in the marketing and communications world where consumers are starting to dictate media consumption narratives, it is becoming increasingly apparent that for brands to earn a trusted place in the lives of consumers, it can best be done through audience-centered and culturally nuanced content that engages, resonates, and builds brand affinity across multiple platforms,” said Bimha.

“We are excited about our partnership with Podium. This enables us to launch the long awaited culture and content vertical within the group. Takunda’s experience in creating and producing content for some of South Africa’s favourite shows and talent will propel our group towards becoming a fully-fledged IMC and pan-African agency,” said Dineo Mahloele, managing director of the Matrix Group.

Added Mahloele: “In taking the long-term view for the company and leaning towards our integrated marketing and communications approach, we believe that content and the role culture plays will be the beating heart of how the industry evolves to create value for brands and companies in the future.”

As a vertical within the group, Podium will leverage its networks and talent relationships, built over 18 years of working in the media and entertainment landscape, both locally and on the continent to create future-fit consumer-centered content in collaboration with other Matrix Group entities, including Dream Team Africa – a talent collaboration agency; Joziwood, TV and film production company; Sonic Kernel – an audio and music production agency; The Inspiration Room – an experiential and event management agency and Foresight Africa Consulting, a foresight strategy firm.

People moves

Briefly news editor receives INMA Elevate scholarship

Briefly News’ current affairs head, Lebogang Mashego, is the proud recipient of an International News Media Association (INMA) Elevate Scholarship.

The young Johannesburg-based reporter said she was excited to have been selected and cannot wait to get started.

“I have been trying to find the words to express my feelings about being an INMA Elevate Scholarship recipient. The whole thing has been quite surreal. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I am grateful to be granted the chance to learn and grow professionally,” she said.

Mashego cannot wait to learn from other journalists she will interact with as part of the programme:

“Being a member of the INMA programme is a great opportunity to network with other trained professionals and soak up as much knowledge from them as possible.

“It is also an opportunity to learn about global newsrooms, how to write impactful stories, better understand how the global media landscape works and how this knowledge can be applied in South Africa.

“I can’t wait to see how the knowledge and training I will get from INMA and GNI will help me grow as a journalist and a leader.”

As part of the scholarship, supported by the Google News Initiative (GNI), the hard-news editor will receive sought-after training and mentorship to enhance her craft.

Kid Fonque leaves 5FM

Kid Fonque and the legendary Selective Styles show will be bidding 5FM a fond farewell after more than six years on the air. Allan Nicoll, a crowd favourite with the 5 Nation, hung up his headphones after his show on Sunday 11 December to focus on his own music label.

For over two decades, Nicoll has played a vital role in South African electronic music and club culture where he has moved from DJ, promoter/producer to label manager and radio/TV host. From humble beginnings as a DJ in the yard of the Legendary 206 in Johannesburg, he exploded into the go-to guy for Mzansi’s deep house and electronic rhythms.

Nicoll started his own label in 2015, where he cut his own album featuring many of SA’s top DJs and artists and served as a launchpad for numerous stars in the SA house music scene.

“In the six years I’ve been hosting Selective Styles, we’ve provided a spotlight on the South African underground music scene and discovered unheard gems from our global community,” said Nicoll, “Selective Styles was home to the freshest, cutting-edge beats from the likes of the Mzansi massive – FKA Mash, Sio, Gabbana, China Charmeleon, Jackson Brainwave, LaTique, Sculptured Music, Nutty Nys, Vinny Da Vinci, Zito Mowa, Card On Spokes, EMAMKAY and many, many more.”

JD Mostert, 5FM’s business manager, said, “Allan has been a huge asset to the station and was the epitome of our mission of bringing our listeners the freshest, hottest tracks before they are released anywhere else. His commitment to giving underground artists their first break, bringing listeners unreleased songs from the world of House, Soul, Jazz, Hip-Hop and other genres, conducting in-depth, exclusive interviews with new and exciting producers and singers and giving listeners the inside track on what’s new has consistently been a level above. We commend him for his phenomenal contribution in keeping 5FM at the top of the log as SA’s favourite youth radio station and wish him every success with his future endeavours.”

Business moves

Trace Studios partners with NAG and announces plans to produce a new gaming talent show

Trace Studios announced its partnership with New Age Gaming (NAG) at the rAge Expo 2022, to produce The Ultimate Game Master – a competition game show that creates an immersive and realistic game world, providing a once in a lifetime opportunity for gamers from all walks of life to team up in pairs and compete for the title of being the Ultimate Game Master. The TV series will only be open to amateur gamers who will compete in studios across multiple platforms.

NAG has over 25 years of experience in creating unique and diverse gaming content. As the founder of the award winning mega event for video and gaming, rAge; NAG will be bringing their expertise from the gaming sector to support Trace Studios who is producer of the sister format The Ultimate Braai Master, to provide non-stop video gaming entertainment for sector seldom catered for on prime time television.

“We are very proud to have created a spin-off from our title The Ultimate Braai Master. The gaming sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and commands the attention of a massive audience. Partnering with NAG means that we can credibly run a competition on television that is supported by the best gaming minds in South Africa,” said Trace Studios CEO, Sivan Pillay.

Trace Studios and NAG aim to partner with the key brands that have been supporting the gaming industry to bring this series to life. Furthermore, the series will be distributed globally after broadcast in SA.

NAG’s Marketing director, Andrew McHenry said, “Brands wanting to position and tap into the rising Gaming market in Africa, Ultimate Game Master offers the perfect platform to position their company and brand firmly in the hearts and minds of further African gamers”.

With new technologies and platforms constantly emerging, the gaming ecosystem is a highly competitive and dynamic environment. With this partnership, Trace Studios and NAG will drive innovation and progress in the gaming industry, keeping gamers engaged and excited about the latest developments.

Sunny* Secret Sauce packs a punch

In an effort to challenge time as the unit measure for value and be as free flowing with creating value and impact, Sunny Futures has launched the world’s first on-demand strategy product, Sunny* Secret Sauce.

Secret Sauce is a tangible representation of the Sunny* brand, attitude and expertise, built from nearly two decades of strategic leadership and business growth of global, market leading brands, but it’s also a fiery hot sauce packed full of ingredients to get the endorphins flowing.

The premise is simple. By buying Secret Sauce you buy access to Sunny*, to use when you need them. It’s an affordable prepaid, time limited solution that speaks to founders, brand leaders and marketers looking to elevate their brand through high impact strategic advisory or fractional CMO services.

The process drives impact and accountability on both sides – buyers are responsible for making the most of the time they use, and Sunny* is empowered to maximise the energy and value they can create.

Sunny* founder, Duncan MacLennan says, “One of the biggest challenges businesses face, especially SME’s, is access to strategic advice and expertise that can help build sustainable growth.

“The CEO of a business I was consulting referred to me as a secret sauce, because I could quickly help them identify opportunities, package and hand them back to execute. That was the catalyst for an idea to challenge the conventions of the time based billing model, and an experiment to try and make myself more accessible to more businesses, large or small.”

Initially designed for SME’s, Secret Sauce has also attracted the attention of some of South Africa’s leading corporates.

How machine learning, AI and bots are changing the legal landscape

Three years ago, Grace Gichanga was working weekends to provide legal help to 50 people. Thanks to business advice and an automated solution from local customer experience innovators Helm, LUMA grew into an organisation that at one point managed to help up to 1 000 South Africans a month – free of charge.

In 2019, Gichanga entered the SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards, which she won. As part of her prize, she nominated Helm – then known as Praekelt – to transform the offering and help bring her brainchild to life.

“When I first pitched LUMA, I knew it was a lofty idea,” says Gichanga. “I wasn’t entirely sure what my options were at the time, but I had a human problem that required a technological solution to help me help others.”

Helm is known for turning complex realities into simple experiences, which made them the ideal candidates to interpret and execute Gichanga’s vision effortlessly – a vision that has now seen LUMA expanding to the web, taking the solution to more providers, more platforms, and ultimately more people.

“Thanks to the solution that we built in 2019, we have now been able to take a second one to a second platform,” says Gichanga. “If it wasn’t for Helm, the idea of law on a chatbot would not have been even slightly possible.”

LUMA walks the justice journey with its users, providing them with practical and user-friendly legal information. Through the power of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, it breaks down the barriers between South Africans and the laws that protect them. LUMA works with a team of experts to provide free legal assistance, with additional consultations starting at just R5.

Legal information is made available through multiple formats, while evoking a sense of calm and reassurance, moving away from the traditional legal communication style which is often very cold and complicated in its delivery.

“Working with Helm has taught me to reimagine what is possible at the intersection between technology and human experience,” says Gichanga. “And just look at what it has created.”

World Out of Home Organization creates Global Sustainability Task Force



The World Out of Home Organization is creating a Global Sustainability Task Force of hand-picked expert practitioners from all sides of the global industry. The Task Force will be led by blowUP media CEO and WOO board member Katrin Robertson.

Among its duties will be:

*Positioning out of home (with a particular emphasis on DOOH) positively including a database of constructive evidence and relevant information sources.

*Sharing best practice on how companies and other WOO members can successfully implement sustainability into the heart of the business

*Advice on organising a sustainability team

*Advice on engaging appropriate consultants with recommendations by region and country

*Guidance on potential costs

*Collating real Net Zero Initiatives, mission statements, in-house activities and action points

*Creating a regularly updated database of industry innovation

*Analysing and improving WOO’s own carbon footprint

*Formulating a Global Guidelines Document for WOO members

Task Force lead Robertson said: “Sustainability is one of the most pressing issues facing advertisers and media owners and it’s important that Out of Home, as such a visible and public medium, takes a proactive stance.”

WOO’s own Sustainability Survey will also become an annual event canvassing views from all sides of the industry.

Making moves

Algoa FM’s Garden Route Charity Golf Day brightens the lives of Carpe Diem school pupils

Pupils at the Carpe Diem School for learners with physical, learning, autism spectrum disorder and intellectual challenges in George will be sitting more comfortably and start the new year with boxes of educational materials and toys thanks to participants in the first annual Algoa FM Garden Route Charity Golf Day.

The teachers will also be able to print learning materials in colour.

“Despite rain on the day, Garden Route golfers came out in their numbers to make our inaugural Garden Route Charity Golf Day a great success,” said Algoa FM programme manager Mio Khondleka at the handover ceremony hosted at the school.

Among the items purchased with the R20 000 raised at the golf day was a colour printer and five bean-bag chairs.

“The bean bags will be appreciated by pupils with physical disabilities. They will be able to move out of their wheelchairs and sit in soft comfort for a while,” said Carpe Diem principal Elzeth Grobler.

She welcomed the decision by Algoa FM to bring its popular charity golf day concept to the Garden Route.

Exhibition of rising stars: Nando’s Creative Exchange 2022 at AVA Gallery

Artworks by the participants in Nando’s Creative Exchange 2022 will be exhibited at the Association for Visual Arts (AVA) Gallery on Church Street in Cape Town’s city centre, with pieces from artists Sifiso Temba, Velile Soha, Simon Venter and Tanja Truscott on show from 1 December 2022 to 12 January 2023.

Established in 2011 in partnership with Spier Arts Trust, the Nando’s Creative Exchange programme nurtures South African artists who demonstrate exceptional abilities and helps them develop their careers. The initiative offers exhibition and mentorship opportunities and art materials sponsorship.

In preparation for the exhibition, the four artists were assigned an experienced mentor who provided curatorial and professional presentation advice, to enable future independence in approaching galleries professionally and planning successful art exhibitions. Pippa Hetherington, a renowned South African visual artist who has worked in lens-based work and documentaries over the last two decades, was the 2022 mentor.

Spier Arts Trust highly values the contribution of art to South Africa’s economy, the wellbeing of the country’s people and community cohesion, and hopes that through programmes like Nando’s Creative Exchange they can further develop visual arts projects to contribute to the Southern African cultural environment.

