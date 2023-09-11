[PRESS OFFICE] The eXposed channel (109 on Openview) has been rebranded to eSERIES and now features a variety of international series across all genres.

From nostalgic and new sitcoms filled with spontaneous laughter bringing families together, drama series with warm, captivatingly relatable themes, to intense, darkly dramatic plot twists, and the thrill of the chase through the gritty arcs of crime, viewers can expect an unmatched, dramatic rollercoaster ride with international shows across genres.

The newly branded eSERIES channel has an easy and consistent daily programme flow with international comedy (Practical Jokers, Neighbourhood Wars), nostalgic sitcoms from yesteryear (The Nanny, The Goldbergs), procedural dramas (Blue Bloods, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Suits, House of Cards), dark dramas (Walking Dead), and romance/girls night (The Bold Type, Why Women Kill).

Also available are some lifestyle shows such as MasterChef and Love Island. Lovers of Korean series can see programmes like Watcher and Doom at your Service on weekends (with some weekday daytime repeats).

There is so much to watch, and the channel has something which appeals to everyone, from early evening to late night. The beauty of the channel’s structure is that series episodes run daily, so you don’t have to wait a week to see the next episode of the series you’re following – this is a remarkable change in viewing.

The eSERIES channel is making top rated international content available to the Openview customer, much of which many viewers have never seen before.