The Big Issue magazine has launched an urgent appeal for funds after falling prey to an invoice scam through email hacking over the last few months.

This malicious act targeted the company finance manager’s email account, leading to the theft of limited funds to the value of almost R600 000. The total sum, paid in several individual transactions to a supplier, was diverted during these transactions to an unknown bank account.

The ramifications of this incident are severe, because The Big Issue – operational for 27 years as a social enterprise NGO based in Cape Town – has currently lacks the financial reserves to absorb such a loss. In addition, the bank has confirmed that the funds cannot be recovered after being depleted by the scammers.

The Big Issue magazine is sold by vendors in Cape Town who rely on the income to support their families. Each sale contributes to a variety of upliftment programmes for the vendors and their children. The Big Issue magazines support a network of 900 people in Cape Town.

The Little Issue magazine, sister title to The Big Issue, and an educational publication aimed at disadvantaged learners, is also directly affected. The Little Issue currently supports 160 000 school children in seven provinces including teachers and caregivers, who use the FREE publication as a multi-lingual CAPS-aligned learning resource.

The Big Issue is appealing to the public for assistance where possible to keep its ship afloat.

This urgent appeal goes out to families, company departments, and community groups to join forces, and contribute to The Big Issue to help recover from the cyber scam that has drained the funds used to print the magazines.

If 2 500 families and groups contribute R200 each, The Big Issue will be able to raise R500 0000 to keep the NGO operational.

DONATIONS CAN BE MADE TO:

Bank Account Name: The Big Issue

Bank: Standard Bank, Account number: 072027282

Branch: Blue Route, Tokai, Cape Town Branch code: 025609

Account Type: Current

SWIFT Code: SBZAZAJJ

Donation Reference: Urgent Appeal

Facebook: The Big Issue South Africa / @BigIssueSA

X: @bigissuesa

Instagram: @bigissue_sa

LinkedIn: The Big Issue South Africa