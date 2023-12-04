[PRESS OFFICE] The 2023 Telkom Radio Awards winners were announced on Saturday during a gala dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng, attended by the who’s who of the South African radio industry who gathered to celebrate excellence in radio broadcasting.

Now in its 13th year – and the first with Telkom as the naming rights partner – the Awards acknowledge not only the on-air personalities, but also the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to deliver engaging, informative, and entertaining radio content.

“We would like to celebrate and congratulate all the winners at the Telkom Radio Awards 2023. Your contribution and dedication to this medium showcases the powerful spirit of connection brought about by Radio.

“We are proud to be associated with the awards and believe that together we can continue to ride the waves of progress which highlights our commitment to leaving no one behind in a connected World,” said Kgomotso Zimase, senior specialist PR and brand activations at Telkom.

The winners

This year, 68 winners were announced across 29 categories in Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service) and Commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.

Station of the Year awards went to 947 (Commercial), UkhoziFM (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and TuksFM (Campus). Winners were determined by a combined scoring of their on-air success and their submitted motivation.

Stations were short-listed as a finalist in this category based on the total points received which was determined by where their entry ranked within the category (their on-air success). Finalists then submitted a motivation regarding their station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, X-factor and their general achievements.

This motivation was reviewed and scored by our advisory board. The scores from part one and two were then combined to determine the overall winner.

Inductees

The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are Alvin Pillay, Andrew Pike, Kenny Maistry, Nic de Jager, Nomthunzi Vuza, and Ray White. These are individuals who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least thirty years and were nominated by industry peers.

Four individuals were inducted as Bright Stars – young talent, 26 years and younger – who possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium. This year’s inductees are Chris Chuene, Kgomotso Monyai, Neliswa Cele, and Nick Archibald.

Nondumiso Sallina Masina was the recipient of the Bursary Award through the WITS Radio Academy.

Listener’s choice

In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, the MyStation – Most Votes award went to UkhoziFM, while the MyStation – Most Loyal Listeners award went to GrootFM.

“The power that radio has in reaching every corner of South Africa is unparalleled, and keeping the medium of radio alive is essential. The purpose of tonight’s awards goes beyond recognising individual achievement. It’s about celebrating the talent that vibrates in every radio wave, touching the hearts and minds of our incredibly unique and diverse nation.

“These awards contribute to the growth of this industry and highlight the profound influence of radio in shaping our cultural landscape,” said Taryn Westoby, GM: Events for Arena Holdings, owners of The Radio Awards.

The Telkom Radio Awards 2023 results were reviewed by BDO South Africa.

For a comprehensive list of winners, visit www.radioawards.co.za.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates by following the hashtag #TelkomRadioAwards