[PARTNER CONTENT] 2024 has seen a new dynamic for Rosestad 100.6FM. Our diversity of content and shows have changed in a tremendous way, writes the station’s programme co-ordinator, Dean Ririe.

Our breakfast team had a total make over with the experienced Cyril Viljoen and Ilde Roos joining our team as the ‘Brêkfis Mojo’ team. They are a spunky new on-air team with lots of interaction with listeners.

Hugo Pieterse and the ‘Mengelmoes’ show brings down the tempo and keeps people at the office entertained with his vast knowledge of Afrikaans music and classics.

Our popular 12:00 – 15:00 timeslot C’Est La Vie is where Michiel Combrinck, who is a veteran at Rosestad, keeps our listeners entertained with his country and easy listening music. He is a singer and performer as well, so he knows the music genres and ballads. Some excellent features include, music and lyrics, four quick facts and many more.

Listeners’ choice

The ‘Hou Links’ team consists of Enriko Klopper and Jana Roos. This team received listeners choice of the year award and came second in the ‘Best of Bloem’ awards. Both these presenters are seasoned professionals with commercial radio experience. They have a great interaction with listeners and they are one of our top performing shows at Rosestad.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights are held down by Marius de Klerk who does a laid back “wind down after a blue Monday” show. On Wednesday evenings he presents a religious actuality program where various religious aspects are discussed with experts in the field.

Sundays Marius returns with the extremely popular Golden Oldies show that won the program of the year 2023 at Rosestad’s annual awards ceremony. The show features all the classics from years gone by. Marius is also the station music compiler, so the show’s success is directly proportional to his vast music knowledge. Friday nights is the international Top 30 show which plays the biggest hits from South Africa and around the globe.

Glued to their radios

Benita Jacobs does the immensely popular ‘Skole Top 10’ on Tuesday nights, which is mostly fully booked by the schools a month ahead. Children from the various schools get the opportunity to interact live in the studio, with the schools’ Top 10 choices. So you can imagine the schools are glued to their radios while the selected pupils are in the studio, live with Benita.

Johan de Klerk hosts the SA Top 20 show on Thursdays where we feature all the Top South African music as voted for by our listeners. Johan also does the ‘Kuier om die kole’ show on Saturday nights, if you are a braai and party person, you will love this show.

Rosestad 100.6FM’s diversity has been shown this last year and we have many highlights coming up in the next months. We are turning 30 years old in March and have big plans for Rosestad. Our market share has moved to a more 30-55 age group with most of our listeners also in the higher LSM’s (Lifestyle Measurement).

Widening our reach

Rosestad 100.6FM has managed to widen our reach to include anyone that can understand Afrikaans content and observe Christian values. But the music, as universal language, is providing an easy listening and enjoyable experience.

I am happy to report that all our presenters are aware of the growth path that Rosestad has taken, and it is evident in the excitement each of them brings to the presenting of a quality radio product. Most of the weekend presenters are members of the broader community with various levels of radio experience. Most of them have full time jobs but offer their time and expertise to be part of the Rosestad family.

We launched a ‘jock search’ competition a couple of months ago with some notable talent coming from our community. Our normal presenting hours are until 10 pm. Usually thereafter, we load a playlist to carry us through the midnight hours. We also utilize that time for new freelance presenters to come in for training, which we also offer at Rosestad.

Rivals commercial radio

As we are a community radio station, our goal is always to put a product out there that rivals any commercial station sound in the country. There is no reason a community radio station cannot sound professional, as we owe that much to our listeners. This is a massive challenge we have put to ourselves but, the team and I are growing tremendously, and the dynamics of the on-air team is a day-by-day evolution.

I can with confidence say that our on-air team is a force to be reckoned with and that we are a team that strives to cater for all entertainment needs of our listening community. I am extremely excited with what lies ahead as Rosestad 100.6FM becomes a major player in the community radio environment.

But make up your own mind by downloading our application from iTunes and Play store if you are not in our reception area.

DEAN RIRIE

PROGRAMME CO-ORDINATOR

ROSESTAD 100.6FM