After three years hosting the breakfast show on 5FM, 5 Breakfast host, Dan Corder, has resigned from the station.

“I am very sad to be leaving 5FM, the radio station of my dreams that I never thought I’d be lucky enough to work for. The last three years have been wonderful, and I am so lucky,” Corder said after his last show on Friday.

“We built a show that means so much to me. I’ve travelled the country, met phenomenal listeners, interviewed names like Ed Sheeran and shared in the daily wildness of South African life with a whole country, and for all that I am deeply grateful.

“Most of all, I am grateful for the team. Xoli and Marli, who have been there from the start. Thabo and Ayob, who joined later. Mathapelo and Nic before them. It is rare for a show to become an expression of genuine friendship. This show has been built on those bonds,” he added.

Corder is about to pursue a career in television. He recently launching his highly successful podcast The Issue with Dan Corder, and was offered a TV show opportunity – something that has been a long-time dream of his – that he will be taking on from May 2024.

Making magic

“I am so excited to see where 5FM goes next. The station has always been unique in South Africa. It is brave. It always innovates and pushes boundaries. It takes risks. It gives young people the chance to make magic,” Corder said.

“There are plenty of talented, industrious, thoughtful, caring, smart people at 5FM who will take it up and up. I can’t wait to listen to the rise.”