Brace yourself for a hilarious and action-packed adventure as the Umbrella Men return in their highly anticipated sequel, The Umbrella Men: Escape From Robben Island, premiering on eVOD on 25 April 2024.

Picking up after the Umbrella Men’s daring heist, our favourite crew – Jerome (Jaques De Silva), Morty (Keenan Arrison), Mila (Bronté Snell), Keisha (Shamila Miller), and the ever-feisty Auntie Val (June Van Merch) – are living the good life.

But their tropical bliss takes a sharp turn when the vengeful Tariek (Abduragman Adams) throws a wrench (or perhaps a whole umbrella) into their plans. Jerome and Morty are framed and find themselves locked away in the notorious Robben Island prison, recently reopened for… well, let’s just say our boys aren’t exactly high-profile inmates.

With the men behind bars, the ladies take charge. Keisha, Mila, and Auntie Val must channel their inner heroes. They must mastermind a daring prison break, clear their friends’ names, and take down the maniacal Tariek. Buckle up for a side-splitting ride as the Umbrella Men reunite to fight for freedom, friendship, and a return to their beloved Bo Kaap.

