The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) hosted two top-level speakers for a World Press Freedom Day webinar on Friday.

“South Africa is 38th out of 180 countries on the latest Press Freedom Index. While we remain among the higher-ranked countries, we have fallen 13 places from last year’s 25th position,” said NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia, after the session.

“This should remind media stakeholders and all South Africans of the importance of fiercely defending our press freedom and striving to retain the hard-won gains of diversity and freedom of expression.”

Newzroom Afrika CEO and Co-Founder, Thabile Ngwato, and independent researcher and consultant in media and internet policy, Professor Guy Berger, were guest speakers. The discussion focused on the challenges posed to press freedom by the evolving dynamics of broadcast and digital media including misinformation and disinformation.

Opportunities in an evolving media landscape

“There’s no denying the fact that digital news aggregators have caused all of us to look ahead and essentially improve our audience engagement strategies,” said Ngwato, reflecting on the impact that multinational digital media and technology companies have had on the news production and distribution of local broadcast media outlets.

“The traditional media landscape has been disrupted by digital news aggregators. I truly believe that we can look at it as a challenge to remain relevant in an ever-changing landscape through acclimatising and evolving in the digital age, as opposed to seeing it as a full-on threat,” she added.

Credible information

Berger said broadcasters need to venture into other platforms to reach new and current audiences. “Social media platforms such as TikTok has a lot of user-generated content, but lacks credible news,” he said.

News broadcasters can fill these gaps and showcase their strengths as regulated media. “I think it’s important that, somehow, the game gets upped to where audiences are and that there is deliberate engagement to show the value of credible media,” he said.

The professor concluded by saying that, ahead of South Africa’s upcoming general elections on 29 May 2024, broadcasters play a role in combating disinformation by reminding audiences that they adhere to codes of conduct.

The NAB remains committed to advocating for the fundamental principles of press freedom and empowering broadcasters to navigate the evolving media landscape with integrity and resilience.