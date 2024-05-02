[PRESS OFFICE] “South Africa is a movie. Welcome to the watch party.”

South Africa’s news just got a daring makeover and you’re invited to the watch party! Get ready to laugh, think and stay sharp with The Dan Corder Show on eNCA every Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

After making his on-air debut at UCT Radio, Corder became a sought-after presence on commercial radio. And during his highly successful stint as a drive-time host, he steadily cultivated an enthusiastic audience on a variety of social media platforms.

Now, in what Corder describes as “the wildest year in South Africa’s modern era”, he’s poised to share his quick wit, captivating storytelling and blunt analysis in the stories that cut to the heart of South Africa.

New ways in delivering news

The Dan Corder Show on eNCA is a blend of comedy, insight, satire, daring interviews and topical deep dives into the country’s most controversial moments.

“We are excited to bring in a fresh and exciting addition to our late-night news. Dan will be a great way of transitioning into a new sphere of how news is told, and how different audiences can be united in a fun and innovative way. We hope to grow and reach new heights and change how news is told – one joke at a time”, says Norman Munzhelele, eNCA managing director.

Don’t miss the dawn of a bold new era in current affairs – this Monday, 6 May at 9PM, only on eNCA, DStv channel 403.