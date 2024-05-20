[PRESS OFFICE] Arena Holdings is looking for a retail sales executive based in Cape Town.

POSITION: RETAIL SALES EXECUTIVE

REPORTING TO: NATIONAL RETAIL SALES MANAGER

LOCATION: CAPE TOWN

POSITION OVERVIEW : As a Retail Sales Executive, you will be responsible for generating revenue by selling advertising space or airtime directly to clients. You will play a crucial role in building and maintaining relationships with clients while meeting sales targets and contributing to the overall growth of the company. This position requires strong communication, negotiation, and sales skills, as well as an understanding of the media industry.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES/OUTCOMES

Prospect, pitch, and close sales deals with new and existing retail clients for advertising space or airtime across various media platforms such as television, digital, and print. (With a focus on print)

Identify and prioritise potential clients and markets based on industry trends, competitor analysis, and demographic research.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients by understanding their advertising needs, providing relevant solutions, and offering excellent customer service.

Contribute to the development of the Sales Strategy including new business opportunities and execution thereof.

Collaborate with the marketing and creative teams to develop customised advertising proposals and campaigns that meet the client’s objectives and budget.

Negotiate advertising rates and contracts while ensuring profitability and adherence to company policies and guidelines.

Monitor and track sales performance against targets, analyse sales data, and prepare regular reports for management.

Strengthen and nurture excellent interdepartmental connections among editorial, production, advertising, circulation, marketing, and finance teams.

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum qualification: National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or similar

Proven track record of success in direct sales, preferably in the media or advertising industry.

Strong negotiation, persuasion, and presentation skills with the ability to articulate value propositions effectively.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to build rapport and establish long-term relationships with clients.

Self-motivated and target-driven with a passion for sales and achieving results.

Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Proficiency in using the Microsoft Office Suite, Canva and other relevant sales tools.

Knowledge of media buying and planning processes, advertising metrics, and industry regulations is a plus.

Valid driver’s licence.

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY SUBMIT THEIR CV, COVER LETTER AND TWO REFERENCES TO: MEDIARECRUITMENT@ARENA.AFRICA

PLEASE INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR APPLICATION.

APPLICATIONS CLOSE 31 MAY 2024.