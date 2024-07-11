The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Polygon launches first programmatic mini-bus network in SA

Polygon, South Africa’s largest aggregated digital out of home (DOOH) publisher network, has initiated a new project that will see it integrating mini-buses and taxis into its programmatic network, helping advertisers reach South African commuters, en masse, as they go about their daily lives.

The mini-bus network, operated by Transmutanet in the Cape Town area, offers two powerful marketing opportunities: advertisers can either flight their ads on the high-definition digital screens located behind the driver’s seat, which serves infotainment and advertising to commuters, or engage the taxi’s onboard wifi for lead generation.

“These onboard screens have been connected to Polygon’s network and now – for the first time – Google platform advertisers can serve ads directly into taxi environment,” said Remi du Preez, managing director at Polygon.

“With these screens being programmatically connected through Polygon’s network, clients have a direct and clear view of what is happening at screen-level because they own the interface that allows them to transact with these screens.”

In terms of the opportunity offered through the onboard wifi, Du Preez explains that when commuters log in to the vehicle’s internet, Polygon will prompt users to opt-in for marketing services, driving lead generation for advertisers. “Once commuters are online, there are additional advertising touchpoints along the user journey that marketers can take advantage of.”

People moves

Wavemaker strengthens leadership team

Wavemaker South Africa has appointed Keenon Newfeldt as its new head of platforms and performance media. With over a decade of experience in digital marketing, Newfeldt brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role to further strengthen Wavemaker’s commitment to innovative and effective advertising solutions.

He grew up in the ’90s at a time when big brands competed with one another in innovative ways while driving profit. This significantly influenced his journey into the world of advertising.

“Joining the digital marketing industry at its infancy stage more than 10 years ago, I have been privileged to play a part in shaping the future,” said Newfeldt.

In his role, Newfeldt will focus on two key areas: performance and platforms.

He will audit the Wavemaker client portfolio and help establish and implement digital best practice for all while also driving innovation and consulting on client digital maturity needs. Additionally, he will lead information gathering and sharing efforts related to all platforms within the digital arena to keep the client teams fully informed and adaptive as the media landscape evolves. This includes overseeing performance, analytics, and reporting platforms.

Oscar Tshifure appointed as the new president of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) members nominated Oscar Rofhiwa Tshifure as the organisation’s new president at its 67th National Annual General Meeting. PRISA was established in 1957 to promote industry excellence as the professional body for public relations and communication practitioners in Southern Africa

Tshifure brings over 20 years of extensive experience in communications, public affairs, reputation management, and stakeholder management to the role. His vision is a transformative, collaborative future for PRISA.

“Collaboration is vital for the success of the institute,” he said in his acceptance speech. “Our focus remains to enhance our reputation and relationships with public relations professionals, as well as agencies and government institutions, in order to foster a culture of partnership and the highest standards of ethical conduct for the public relations and communications fraternity.”

Business moves

Penquin sets the pace for the future of advertising with a dedicated innovation team

In a rapidly evolving marketing ecosystem, where technological advancements and changing customer expectations are the norms, Penquin, a brand and communication agency based in Johannesburg, is setting the pace for the future of advertising.

To further cement its position at the forefront of the advertising world, Penquin recently launched a dedicated innovation team. Team Innovate is tasked with exploring and implementing cutting-edge strategies that transcend traditional advertising methods. This initiative ensures that Penquin’s clients remain at the forefront of a crowded and competitive market.

“In 2024, the marketing ecosystem is alive with innovation and transformation. Our clients are tasked with not only keeping pace but setting new standards,” said Theresa Burger, innovation ops director at Penquin. “Traditional methods are no longer sufficient to capture the attention of audiences who are exposed to countless advertisements daily. To distinguish ourselves and our clients, we must infuse creativity and innovation into every facet of our marketing strategies.”

Mscsports facilitates inaugural Toyota Cup in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and Toyota SA

Mscsports has annouced its pivotal role in facilitating the inaugural Toyota Cup, a groundbreaking partnership between Kaizer Chiefs Football Club and Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM). This landmark tournament underscores Mscsports’ expertise in crafting impactful sports sponsorship strategies.

Carrie Delaney, managing director of Mscsports, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.

“As Mscsports, we are thrilled to have facilitated the partnership between Toyota South Africa and Kaizer Chiefs Football Club since 2017. We are excited to assist with the management of this landmark event,” she said. “ The Toyota Cup represents a significant milestone in African football, providing a unique platform for showcasing the talent and passion of our continent’s top clubs. We are proud to play a role in bringing this exciting competition to life and look forward to witnessing the spectacular football that will unfold.”

The Toyota Cup, launched by Toyota South Africa in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing sponsorship agreement facilitated by Mscsports between Kaizer Chiefs and Toyota SA.

702 and The Mentorship Boardroom Unite for Mandela Day

Primedia Cares has announced an exciting collaboration between 702 and The Mentorship Boardroom. This Mandela Day initiative invites CEOs, executives, and business leaders across all industries to sign up in advance and volunteer 67 minutes of their time to mentor the next generation of leaders.

This partnership aims to honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy by fostering leadership and professional growth among young South Africans. The Mentorship Boardroom is a pioneering professional platform that connects aspiring mentees with distinguished mentors.

Their main aim is to democratise access and opportunity for young leaders. By dedicating just 67 minutes online, leaders can provide invaluable guidance, share their wisdom, and inspire future trailblazers as we walk-the-talk for a better South Africa.

“Leaders and executives, your 67 minutes can shape a lifetime! Share your wisdom, ignite a spark, and inspire the future. This initiative not only honours Mandela’s spirit of giving back but also empowers young minds to achieve their fullest potential” said Yolanda Cuba , founder of The Mentorship Boardroom.

The call to action is clear: volunteer as a mentor and make a lasting impact.

Visit Primedia +: Look for the 702 Mentorship Boardroom to pledge your time.

Making moves

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024: A Family Celebration Like No Other!

The Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024, once again in partnership with Samsung, is set to return to Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria on Saturday, 7 September 2024. This year’s event is all about bringing family and friends together for a day of top-notch local music and unforgettable vibes.

947 has lined up some of Mzansi’s finest to keep you vibing all day. Prepare to be captivated by the soulful beats of Sun El Musician, entranced by the queen of house Lady Zamar, and thrilled by the sensational pop star Will Linley. Dance to the infectious rhythms of MiCasa and feel the energy surge with Young Stunna’s electrifying performance. And that’s just the beginning.

Hennie Myburgh, 947 Station Manager, shared his enthusiasm: “We’re over the moon to once again bring Galaxy 947 Joburg Day back to Crocodile Creek. It’s a day for families to come together and enjoy the best of local music. This year’s partnership with Samsung will again elevate the festival experience to new heights.”

Future Talks shines with a dynamic line-up of speakers

August is swiftly approaching, bringing with it Joburg’s most anticipated talks series, Future Talks, which takes place from 1-4 August at the Sandton Convention Centre. Here, inspiration and innovation will converge, with the Future Talks series set to ignite critical discussions and inspire groundbreaking solutions.

The Future Talks stage will feature a diverse array of industry experts tackling the most critical topics in the design world. This exciting line-up promises to inspire and provoke thought. Bathandwa Ngwendu, the storyteller, director, and host of the Maak ‘n Plan podcast, will MC the talks.

The event brings together a diverse group of speakers, including interior designers, architects, sustainable designers, branding experts, and educators. This diversity ensures that a wide range of perspectives are represented, providing attendees with a holistic view of the design landscape and its future direction.

They include:

Renowned international interior designer Tristan du Plessis

Steve Smith, an experienced media brand editor and writer

Georgina Smit, green building specialist and Senior Manager at the Green Building Council South Africa

Audrey Nanjala will delve into the intersections of social design and spatial agency.

Thapelo Ramahlo and Tshegofatso Choenyane of MaXhosa Africa Lifestyle will join Ngwendu in a conversation about the brand’s expansion from fashion to lifestyle.

Andrea Kleinloog, one half of the HesseKleinloog and Anatomy Design team alongside Megan Hesse, will offer an honest insight into working in Africa as both a designer and a woman.

Pumla Maswanganyi will headline a presentation titled ‘African Life-Centric Design: Principles for Moving from Extraction to Regeneration’.

Manhattan Sweets introduces the Fun Lab

The children of Pimville in Soweto are celebrating as Manhattan Sweets pilots the Manhattan Fun Lab, a play initiative that sets out to tackle play inequity and deliver quality play opportunities for South African children living in impoverished areas.

The first ever International Day of Play took place on the 11 June 2024. Adopted by a United Nations resolution passed in March this year, the now annual commemoration creates a unifying moment to elevate the importance of play. Fittingly, ‘The Manhattan Fun Lab’ will host 3200 children from the community during the school holidays, until 24 July.

“Poverty and fewer opportunities to play are endemic in our country” says Lauren Muller Manhattan Sweets Marketing Executive Confectionery “We were shocked at both the statistics of children simply not having access to play areas but also by the long-term effects the lack of play has on children growing up in this under-resourced area. It was an obvious and immediate call to action for us – we need to bring fun and joy to these kids. The Manhattan Fun Lab is our proactive and creative response to this dire social issue.”

SPAR Women’s Challenge Jozi entries are now open!

SPAR has announced the launch of the iconic SPAR Women’s Challenge Jozi, returning to paint the streets of Johannesburg peach on 6 October 2024. This launch event marks the kick-off of the year’s #ChooseYou campaign, celebrating female empowerment and inclusivity in sports.

“SPAR recognises the transformative power of sport to inspire and empower women,” said Mpudi Maubane, SPAR PR, communications and sponsorship manager. “We believe in creating opportunities for women to participate in physical activity, challenge themselves, and achieve their goals. Our involvement in women’s road running, including the SPAR Grand Prix Series, perfectly aligns with our sponsorship pillars: Nutrition, Education, and Women Empowerment. It celebrates women’s health, fitness, and community spirit.”

In-store registration opens on 05 August. The entry fee of R160 includes a race T-shirt, foam peak, entry into the event, and a copy of My Jozi Challenge Magazine. Aspiring 10km runners should note an additional R60 license fee (unless you’re part of a running club).

Empower, Educate, Connect: GSMA and TikTok’s Vision for Digital Literacy

The GSMA, a global advocate for mobile operators, has partnered with TikTok, the leading short-form video platform, to enhance digital literacy. This collaboration introduces a TikTok module into the GSMA’s Mobile Internet Skills Training Toolkit (MISTT), a comprehensive set of free resources designed to impart essential digital skills.

This initiative builds on previous digital literacy efforts, such as the TikTok and ThinkWifi partnership in South Africa, demonstrating a continued commitment to advancing digital access and knowledge. By integrating the TikTok module into the MISTT, the partnership aims to equip individuals with the tools needed to navigate the digital landscape effectively, fostering a more inclusive digital environment.