South Africans won’t have long to wait to find out which celebrities are fan favourites of SA’s kids, when they’re announced at the highly anticipated Sunday Times GenNext Awards taking place in Johannesburg on 18 November.

The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, now in its twentieth year, is conducted by Yellowwood and considered to be the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational. The survey conducted with 7 200 youths aged eight to 24 years old, delivers insights that are valued by brand management, and advertising and marketing professionals alike.

“For the past two decades the Sunday Times has been tracking youth sentiment with the understanding that today’s kids are the consumers of tomorrow – and understanding why they choose one product or brand over another, delivers valuable insights to marketers and brand managers,” says Lyndon Barends, managing director of Arena Holdings which owns the Sunday Times.

Significant influence

The Sunday Times GenNext Survey covers 69 categories from the ‘coolest’ coffee shops to telco’s, cooldrinks to insurance products, entertainment and sport, and everything in between.

“Celebrities have significant influence over youth perspectives and preferences and are increasingly featured in brand campaigns. It’s important to measure and assess their popularity and place in youth culture,” says Barends.

Celeb finalists

With that in mind, here are the finalists – in alphabetical order – in this year’s celebrity categories:

Coolest local celebrity finalists: Black Coffee, Connie Ferguson, DJ Kabza De Small, DJ Zinhle, Kamo Mphela, Makhadzi, Nasty C, Somizi Mhlongo, Tyla, and Young Stunna.

Coolest local radio personality finalists: Anele Mdoda, Dineo Ranaka, DJ Fresh, DJ Mo Flava, DJ Tbo Touch, Lerato Kganyago, Penny Ntuli, Somizi Mhlongo, Thando Thabethe, and Thuso Motaung.

Coolest local sportsperson finalists: Benni McCarthy, Caster Semenya, Itumeleng Khune, Kagiso Rabada, Percy Tau, Ronwen Williams, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Siya Kolisi, Themba Zwane, and Thembinkosi Lorch.

Coolest local online influencer finalists: Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest, Connie Ferguson, Ghost Hlubi, Mac G, Nomzamo Mbatha, Seemah, Somizi Mhlongo, Spokuhle N, and Thulasizwe ‘Lasizwe’ Dambuza.

The results of the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Survey will be published in the Sunday Times on 24 November 2024.