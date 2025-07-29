Here’s one for the media annals! Mark Knocker, founder of Marnox Media, sent through Die Bomb Squad video for us to share.

His brother conceptualised and paid to produce a song with Ralph Martin (of Ballyhoo fame) for fans of Springbok rugby to enjoy.

“My brother on keyboards, Ralph on guitar, my son is the drummer and my daughter does some vocals in the video,” says Knocker.

They’re known as The Bald and The Beautiful RSA.

“As passionate supporters of the Springbok Rugby Team, we’ve created a new song to celebrate our world-class champions.

“Help us spread the word about ‘Die Bomb Squad’ song by sharing it through email, WhatsApp groups, and social media.

“Crafted and funded by the fans, it’s all about having fun, singing, gees and dancing together as proud South Africans.

“When it plays at a game, let’s unite and sing as one.

“Here’s to reaching one million views!

“PS: Please encourage Rassie to post a video of himself dancing to this song.”

