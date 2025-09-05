Imagine being pulled into the messy family dynamics of a Turkish drama, the joys and heartbreak of a Brazilian soap, or the heart-stopping twists of a K-Drama – and hearing every word in your own language. That’s the power of dubbing: it doesn’t just translate stories, it brings them closer, breaking down barriers so viewers everywhere can feel part of a global conversation.

With global demand for international content surging and audiences discovering new stories from beyond their borders, dubbing has become an increasingly powerful tool for bridging cultures, breaking down language barriers on an unprecedented scale in streaming.

For decades, language was a gatekeeper in media. If a series or film wasn’t produced locally, audiences had little chance of seeing it in their home language. Subtitles are one solution, with dubbing offering an appealing alternative, delivering stories in one’s own language.

Dubbing is becoming a global entertainment standard

The global dubbing industry is expanding rapidly. According to Global Growth Insights, the film dubbing market is projected to reach about $7.6 billion by 2031, driven largely by streaming platforms that have opened vast libraries of international titles and recognised the demand for local-language versions.

In South Africa, the response has been clear. Viu has seen strong uptake of dubbed content such as Brazilian dramas in isiZulu, K-Drama hits in isiZulu, and Turkish telenovelas in Afrikaans. Several of these shows have reached Viu’s top 10 rankings, suggesting that language is no barrier when the right localisation is in place.

This speaks to two important shifts: viewers remain loyal to content in their own language, but they are also increasingly curious about stories from elsewhere. Dubbing enables both – celebrating local identity while opening the door to new cultures.

Local audio gives audiences a more immersive experience

The impact of dubbing goes further than simply making content available. It helps producers and distributors extend the reach of shows across regions, and it gives audiences a smoother, more immersive experience.

Soap operas, action blockbusters and family shows have found an especially eager audience in South Africa when dubbed. Telenovelas, with their big emotions and dramatic twists, hit home just as hard in isiZulu or Afrikaans as they do in Portuguese or Turkish. Action titles keep their pace, family entertainment keeps its warmth – and dubbing makes these stories feel immediately familiar and personal.

AI is transforming dubbing, but people keep it authentic

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping what’s possible in dubbing. AI can accelerate translation, voice matching and production, cutting costs and turnaround times. But technology can’t replicate everything or get everything correct 100% of the time.

Native speakers remain vital to capture nuance, natural phrasing and cultural authenticity. The future of dubbing is likely to be hybrid, with AI for speed and scale and people for resonance and quality.

For South Africa, this evolution comes with enormous opportunity. With 11 official spoken languages, the appetite for localisation is strong. isiZulu has already proven popular, and demand is growing for Afrikaans, isiXhosa, Sesotho and Setswana. Every new dub helps more people access content and can encourage repeat viewing.

Dubbing could shape the future of storytelling

From clumsy beginnings, with awkward lip-syncing and voices that didn’t always match the faces, dubbing has evolved into a sophisticated, immersive craft that is central to global entertainment. As technology advances and adoption grows, dubbing will only become more common, reshaping not just what people watch, but how they connect to the world.

The rise of dubbing is, in many ways, the rise of global storytelling itself.

Elouise Kelly is country manager at Viu. Kelly’s perspective is based on her personal experience and analysis and should not be construed as official endorsement or policy.