DStv has added four pop-up channels for the holiday season.

“DStv subscribers have welcomed us into their homes for 30 years, and 2025 has been our year of giving back,” says Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice, the broadcasting service licensee entity.

“From 10 November, the DStv Upsize campaign has given DStv Family and Access subscribers automatic access to all DStv Compact channels, and all DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers access to every DStv Premium channel. Now, as families reunite over the festive season, DStv is coming to the party – and since we never arrive empty-handed, we’re bringing a feast of four pop-up channels that celebrate the watch-together spirit.”

The channels are:

The Holiday Channel

The nostalgic DStv 30

The return of fan favourite fliekNET

Wall-to-wall football on SuperSport AFCON 2025

Ngwepe continues: “Generations of football fans will be cheering in front of our SS AFCON 2025 channels, especially kids who dream of one day swapping that most prized of Christmas gifts, their Bafana Bafana supporter shirt, for national team colours.

“Viewers can share the comfort of watching classic shows with their parents and grandparents on DStv 30. Gospel music and faith-affirming shows have a new home on the Holiday Channel, and whether you went to the movies back in the 1960s or celebrated culture and creativity at Silwerskerm, you’ll love fliekNET. ”

Holiday Channel (DStv Channel 198)

Live until 3 January

Faith is the reason for the season. This special channel will be packed with family-friendly gospel music videos, prayer and praise events, and films that navigate faith in an African context. Highlights include:

The 20th edition of Africa’s biggest gospel music and worship concert, The Experience, on Friday, 5 December at 8PM

The Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol on Friday, 19 December at 7PM

The continent’s biggest street party, Carnival Calabar, from 23-30 December

DStv 30 (DStv Channel 197)

From 1 December to 21 January

DStv 30 is nostalgia in overload mode as Scot Scott jumps back in his helicopter for Fortuinsoekers Season 2 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6PM. Catch the early-early days of Our Perfect Weddingon Saturdays at 6PM, oil empire drama series Jacob’s Cross on Wednesdays at 8PM, M-Net’s filmed-on-location game lodge telenovela The Wild on Thursday nights at 8PM, Carte Blanche’s most impactful episodes on Sunday nights at 7PM, and much more.

fliekNET (DStv Channel 149)

From 12 December to 11 January

fliekNET returns at 12PM on Friday, 12 December (12/12 at 12 noon) with the best Silwerskerm shorts from the last two editions. This includes Noise & Neighbours (on Tuesday, 16 December at 8:05PM), which recently won Best International Short Film at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York.

Other highlights include vintage movies like 1965’s teen pregnancy drama Debbie (on Thursday, 1 January at 2:05PM), the 1975 ‘Boerewors-western’ Dingetjie is Dynamite (on Saturday, 10 Jan at 2PM), and unmissable documentaries, including Ruben in Namibië (from Monday, 15 December at 8PM), and Demi Lee Moore: ’n Nuwe Era (on Monday, 5 January at 6PM).

SS AFCON 2025 (DStv Channels 202 and 222)

From 18 December to 19 January, on DStv Channel 202 and Channel 222



The 35th Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco on 21 December 2025. DStv is making sure that fans get the best seat in the stadium for every game, live on two dedicated channels: SS AFCON 2025 Channel 202 (normally SuperSport PSL) and SS AFCON 2025 Channel 222 (normally SuperSport Football Plus Africa).

These games will be of special interest to Premier League and PSL fans, as Africa’s most talented players swap jerseys to represent their national teams. Among other PL and PSL stars, look out for Liverpool’s Mo Salah in the Egyptian team and former Kaizer Chiefs’ favourite Edmilson Dove playing for Mozambique.

The Holiday Channel, DStv 30, and SS AFCON will be available across all packages. fliekNET will be available on Compact to Premium packages, and as part of Add Movies.

To find out more, download MyDStv App here.