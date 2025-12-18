From rural towns to urban metros, South Africa continues to record driving under the influence cases at almost every police station.

Between July and September 2025, 20 442 arrests were made. At the same time, parents across the country are preparing for youth celebrations as exams come to an end, especially for matric learners whose turn it is to celebrate their achievements. Behind each number is a person, a choice, a life and a story.

The data shows us that alcohol-related harm remains persistent, national, and woven into everyday life. While enforcement is crucial, we know that it cannot do the work alone. Behaviour change must carry the weight of prevention if we are to create lasting impact.

Peer pressure

At AWARE.org, we see this work in action every day. Dimpho Tsotetsi, a youth sport leader with Altus Sport, reflected on her experience leading a group of girls aged 11 to 13 in Mamelodi who had experimented with alcohol.

Their stories reflected her own experiences: early exposure at home or peer pressure in the community shaped the circumstances that lead to underage drinking. Through group discussions and one-on-one sessions, Dimpho created safe spaces for these girls to share and reflect.

Over time, she witnessed remarkable transformations. Positivity replaced uncertainty, and young girls began making choices that supported their personal growth.

Similarly, a NICRO participant shared how the programme changed his approach to daily life. He realised his actions were wrong and learned to pause, breathe, and make calculated decisions rather than react. He described the change as extending across his driving, work, and personal life. These are not isolated stories.

Numbers confirm impact

They are examples of what is possible when education, awareness, rehabilitation and law enforcement work together as part of a coordinated effort.

The numbers confirm the impact. This year, our youth programmes reached 130 235 learners, with 97 percent reporting reduced alcohol use. Over 15 000 parents were empowered through awareness initiatives, and 91 percent of learners reported improved ability to resist peer pressure. Our Roblox platform reached 24 615 young players with a nearly 80 percent approval rating, showing that meeting young people in their own spaces works.

This year in our road safety pillar, 7 585 roadblocks supported nationally resulted in 14 190 DUI arrests, while educational engagement reached over 8,400 people, validating positive choices rather than serving as the first line of intervention.

Maternal health programmes supported 3 442 mothers, with 92 percent showing improved emotional wellbeing, and over 4 000 community members and 400 healthcare professionals were trained in Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) prevention.

Working together

This approach is not just about numbers. It is about combining interventions across society. Education, awareness, law enforcement, and rehabilitation must work together, coordinated through strong sector and organisational collaboration. We see the results when they do.

While December rightfully highlights law enforcement as the visible force, true and lasting change comes from investing in behaviour change that is meaningful and sustained. When this work succeeds, we break cycles and can focus on other areas of need.

The impact of this work has been recognised locally and internationally. AWARE.org received a Merit Award at the inaugural MARK Awards and was a finalist at the Anthem Awards, Loeries, and multiple Assegai Awards. These accolades reflect the growing recognition that prevention, when evidence-based and executed with rigour, works.

As we enter the festive season, we are reminded of both the risks and the opportunities. Every family deserves to celebrate safely. Every young person deserves a future unmarked by preventable harm. Every community deserves the chance to change its story.

For every statistic AWARE.org reports, there is a life redirected. The evidence for behaviour change is clear. What we need now is the collective will to make it a national priority and to continue building the partnerships and actions that make it real.

Mokebe Thulo is CEO of AWARE.org.