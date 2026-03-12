In an era where brands battle relentlessly for every second of consumer attention, Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin, one of South Africa’s leading brand and communication agencies, is calling on marketers to embrace purposeful risk-taking as an essential strategy for success.

As platforms become increasingly packed with forgettable content, creative risk-taking has transitioned from a creative ‘extra’ to a business necessity.

Every second, someone is selling something. That’s why I believe creative risk-taking is not a luxury; it is a necessity. It’s not about being edgy for the sake of it. It means understanding people, embracing change, rewarding fresh thinking and standing for something real. The brands willing to take meaningful risks are the ones that break through.

It’s this thinking that has helped Penquin develop its reputation for delivering bold, impactful campaigns that drive measurable business outcomes while inspiring audiences.

The fear factor holding brands back

Fear remains the single biggest barrier to breakthrough creativity. Fear of criticism. Fear of getting it wrong. Fear of being misunderstood. Public opinion moves fast and commentary is instant. The temptation to play it safe is strong.

The problem? Safe rarely sells. Playing it safe leads to forgettable work, and forgettable is the last thing a brand should be. This philosophy has translated into a culture that actively encourages courageous thinking, backed by strategy and business insight.

Building a culture where courage thrives

At Penquin, bravery is not a buzzword, it’s a practice. We welcome ideas of all shapes and sizes. The first idea sparks the second, and eventually the magic lands. We don’t wait for perfect. We encourage flow, collaboration and participation.

Creating a psychologically safe environment is critical to unlocking breakthrough work. People do their best thinking when they feel supported and safe to explore. That’s how bold ideas thrive.

This culture of openness and energy has positioned Penquin as an agency that blends creative agility with strategic depth, helping brands move from visibility to memorability.

The sweet spot where strategy meets creativity

I am firm in my belief that strategy and creativity are not in conflict. Bold ideas and smart thinking are not in conflict. When they work together, they unlock real power. A strong idea that connects to a human truth and supports a business goal is unstoppable.

Money spent on bold ideas stretches further than money spent listing product features. Brave creative earns attention. It gets people talking. It drives connection. In a market full of sameness, that kind of work is invaluable.

When taking a big swing pays off

Creative risk-taking is often the difference between work that is merely seen and work that is remembered. When brands are willing to step outside the expected, they create moments that audiences genuinely engage with.”

A recent example is Checkers’ campaign for Petshop Science, which flipped the script, and the camera, by creating what it calls the world’s first television commercial filmed entirely by pets. Dogs, cats and even a parrot captured the footage themselves as they explored the store.

It’s such a clever reminder that sometimes the boldest idea is simply letting go of control and trusting the concept.

Bold solutions

Another standout example comes from Lucky Hustle, which developed a low-budget campaign for Ringside Fitness using AI to honour South African boxing icon Ludumo Lamati. With no rights to Lamati’s fight footage and the gym itself in disrepair, the agency used AI to recreate powerful visuals that drove attention to the struggling gym, earning multiple honours at the New Generation Awards.

It’s proof that brave thinking isn’t about having the biggest budget. It’s about finding bold solutions when the odds are stacked against you.

One thing is certain, the future of advertising belongs to brands willing to take calculated, purposeful risks.

In the industry right now, safety doesn’t protect brands, it hides them. Risk, when backed by insight and intention, creates differentiation. It builds emotional connection. It drives growth. At Penquin, we choose bold. Not because it’s easier, but because it delivers results that matter.

Safe is ordinary. Bold leaves a mark and in advertising, leaving a mark is everything.

Veronica Moleele is CEO of Penquin, one of South Africa’s leading brand and communication agencies.