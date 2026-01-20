Sustaining relevance among younger audiences remains one of the biggest challenges for the radio sector, as their consumption habits continue shifting to on-demand audio, short-form video and algorithm-driven platforms.

We see it less as a challenge, however, and more as a massive opportunity.

We’re establishing ourselves as a diverse, impactful, content rich, cross-platform content hub.

Aboard the AI bandwagon

We are still at an exploratory stage with AI, due to the relative infancy of the technology, cost and infrastructure requirements. We’re set on not just jumping on the bandwagon, but thoroughly exploring tech that’ll truly bring sustainable impact to our listener and partner experience.

Thus far, the focus has been on digital upgrades that support future AI capabilities. We’ll focus strongly on balancing technology with the human element that which defines 5FM and Good Hope FM’s connection with their audience, and which gives radio its legendary personality.

Impactful advertising

Advertising is becoming more data-driven and performance-based. Radio’s advantage lies in trusted personalities and engaged communities. Pairing that with digital amplification and real-time analytics – showing the 5FM and Good Hope FM not only reach audiences, but truly impact and MOVE them – is where growth will come from.

Audacious goal

For 5FM, the station’s audacious goal in 2026 is to be the country’s leading youth content hub. For Good Hope FM, with a wider target audience and a strong regional accent, the goal is on being Cape Town’s Original content hotspot.

That means dominating both live and digital listening, growing our footprint on streaming and social platforms, and creating experiences that move with our audience wherever they are.

All that you love about radio, all that you love about digital connectedness and on-demand content, ALL in one.

~ Masi Mdingane is 5FM and Good Hope FM business manager.

