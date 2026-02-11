Business Day is looking for an economics editor. The successful candidate will join an experienced newsroom that prides itself on agenda-setting news and analysis.
The economics editor is expected to report with speed, accuracy and authority. The position requires an intimate understanding of economic data, policy and the political economy – both within South Africa and beyond its borders.
|POSITION:
|ECONOMICS EDITOR
|REPORTING TO:
|NEWS EDITOR
|POSITION TYPE:
|PERMANENT
|LOCATION:
|PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG
Main responsibilities
- Report quickly and accurately on economic data and indicators.
- Explain what the numbers mean for markets, policy, and daily life.
- Produce clear analysis and commentary on economic trends and decisions.
- Break news through original reporting.
- Create video content to explain economic developments and support major stories.
- Build and sustain strong source networks across government, SOEs, regulators, business and academia.
- Pitch focused story ideas aligned with editorial priorities.
- Take assignments and deliver accurate copy under pressure.
- Participate in editorial meetings and contribute ideas across platforms.
- Maintain high standards of accuracy, fairness, and ethics.
- Consistently follow Business Day style and legal requirements.
- Contribute across beats where required.
Qualifications and experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
- At least eight years’ reporting experience.
- Valid driver’s licence.
Skills & attributes
- Strong written and spoken English.
- Proven ability to handle data-driven stories under time pressure.
- Strong research and verification skills.
- Sound knowledge of media law and journalistic ethics.
- Ability to build trust with credible sources.
- Self-driven and comfortable working in a team.
- Strong interest in economics, politics, and the political economy.
- Working knowledge of core economic concepts and policy debates.
- Broad general knowledge and strong news judgement.
________________________________________________________________________
Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application
Closing date: 18 February 2026
Arena Holdings is a news and entertainment content provider and one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers. It owns iconic news titles including the Sunday Times, Sowetan, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald and Daily Dispatch; It also broadcasts on DStv via Business Day TV, Ignition and The Home Channel and owns three film production and distribution assets – Empire Entertainment, Indigenous Film Distribution and Ochre Moving Pictures. A home to Africa’s longest running independent recording label and music publisher, Gallo Music.