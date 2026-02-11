Business Day is looking for an economics editor. The successful candidate will join an experienced newsroom that prides itself on agenda-setting news and analysis.

The economics editor is expected to report with speed, accuracy and authority. The position requires an intimate understanding of economic data, policy and the political economy – both within South Africa and beyond its borders.

POSITION: ECONOMICS EDITOR REPORTING TO: NEWS EDITOR POSITION TYPE: PERMANENT LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

Main responsibilities

Report quickly and accurately on economic data and indicators.

Explain what the numbers mean for markets, policy, and daily life.

Produce clear analysis and commentary on economic trends and decisions.

Break news through original reporting.

Create video content to explain economic developments and support major stories.

Build and sustain strong source networks across government, SOEs, regulators, business and academia.

Pitch focused story ideas aligned with editorial priorities.

Take assignments and deliver accurate copy under pressure.

Participate in editorial meetings and contribute ideas across platforms.

Maintain high standards of accuracy, fairness, and ethics.

Consistently follow Business Day style and legal requirements.

Contribute across beats where required.

Qualifications and experience

Relevant tertiary qualification.

At least eight years’ reporting experience.

Valid driver’s licence.

Skills & attributes

Strong written and spoken English.

Proven ability to handle data-driven stories under time pressure.

Strong research and verification skills.

Sound knowledge of media law and journalistic ethics.

Ability to build trust with credible sources.

Self-driven and comfortable working in a team.

Strong interest in economics, politics, and the political economy.

Working knowledge of core economic concepts and policy debates.

Broad general knowledge and strong news judgement.

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing date: 18 February 2026

Arena Holdings is a news and entertainment content provider and one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers. It owns iconic news titles including the Sunday Times, Sowetan, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald and Daily Dispatch; It also broadcasts on DStv via Business Day TV, Ignition and The Home Channel and owns three film production and distribution assets – Empire Entertainment, Indigenous Film Distribution and Ochre Moving Pictures. A home to Africa’s longest running independent recording label and music publisher, Gallo Music.