[PRESS OFFICE] Are you a creative, detail-driven event project manager with 3+ years of proven experience? Do you thrive on delivering flawless events that wow VIPs, sponsors and guests alike?

Step into a role where your ideas, organisation, and people skills shine.

POSITION: PROJECT MANAGER: EVENTS

REPORTING TO: MD: STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS & EVENTS

EVENTS

POSITION TYPE: PERMANENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

What you’ll do

Lead events end-to-end: marketing, logistics, guest and supplier management,

budgets and onsite execution

budgets and onsite execution Deliver seamless guest experiences from invites and RSVPs to check-in and post-

event follow-up

event follow-up Negotiate, track budgets, and ensure every event is profitable

Manage teams, coordinate workflows, and elevate every moment for attendees

Manage teams, coordinate workflows, and elevate every moment for attendees

You bring

3+ years in event project management

Expertise in guest relations, budgeting, and supplier negotiation

Strong communication, social media savvy and a calm, proactive approach

Apply now and create events people will never forget!

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing date: 23 February 2026

Arena Holdings is an Affirmative Action Employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.