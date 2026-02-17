[PRESS OFFICE] Are you a creative, detail-driven event project manager with 3+ years of proven experience? Do you thrive on delivering flawless events that wow VIPs, sponsors and guests alike?
Step into a role where your ideas, organisation, and people skills shine.
POSITION: PROJECT MANAGER: EVENTS
REPORTING TO: MD: STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS & EVENTS
EVENTS
POSITION TYPE: PERMANENT
LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG
What you’ll do
- Lead events end-to-end: marketing, logistics, guest and supplier management,
budgets and onsite execution
- Deliver seamless guest experiences from invites and RSVPs to check-in and post-
event follow-up
- Negotiate, track budgets, and ensure every event is profitable
- Manage teams, coordinate workflows, and elevate every moment for attendees
You bring
- 3+ years in event project management
- Expertise in guest relations, budgeting, and supplier negotiation
- Strong communication, social media savvy and a calm, proactive approach
Apply now and create events people will never forget!
Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application
Closing date: 23 February 2026
Arena Holdings is an Affirmative Action Employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.