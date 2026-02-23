Kagiso Media Radio has rebranded to Kagiso Connect, a name that now reflects the company’s move into research, digital publishing, experiential marketing, and financial advisory services.

“Calling ourselves KM Radio when we now operate across more industries was an obvious limitation,” said Nick Grubb, CEO. “As we delved into our value proposition, it was clear that what is common to all our brands is that they forge human connections and add real value to these relationships. ‘Connect’ resonates with all our teams and stakeholders.”

Grubb added: “Given the legacy of the Kagiso name, and what it means to all of us that work in the group, retaining this in the new branding was always a given as we strive to entrench its ideals.”

The Kagiso Connect portfolio currently encompasses radio market leaders Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio, the South African operation of global entertainment and lifestyle brand Time Out, and South Africa’s newest and biggest independent digital insurance brokerage, Vouch SA.

Focused strategy

Research and Insights brand SoundInsights has also established itself as a key source of audience and media intelligence in the marketing and advertising industries.

Via parent company Kagiso Media, Kagiso Connect also manages non-controlling interests in Kaya FM, OFM, Heart FM and Gagasi FM. Kagiso Media is wholly owned by Kagiso Tiso Holdings (KTH).

“Complementing the consistent performance of the radio brands in terms of audience engagement and revenues has been a focused strategy to diversify into complementary adjacencies,” said KTH CEO and Kagiso Connect board chairman, Paballo Makosholo.

“But all of the Kagiso Connect brands have a common thread – and that is to understand the individuals they serve, serve them excellently, and make sure they make a positive difference in their communities.”

A powerful history

Kagiso Media was born out of Kagiso Trust Investments in the early 1990s, as a commercial vehicle to generate sustainable, long-term financial support for the Kagiso Trust. The Trust was co-founded by Archbishop Desmond Tutu with other stalwarts such as Dr Beyers Naudé, Reverend Frank Chikane, Dr Max Coleman, Dr Alan Boesak, Dr Abe Nkomo, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, and Eric Molobi.

To this day, it plays a substantial role in developing education and other sectors in vulnerable South African communities.

Along with the name and logo change, Kagiso Connect has also updated and refreshed its corporate identity, and its new website www.kagisoconnect.co.za is also now live.

Human resources director Wendell Smith said the two projects were closely intertwined.

“Kagiso Connect sees itself as a resource that provides market understanding and strategic guidance to its brands, but also ensures that the operating environment is such that our people can do their best work,” Smith said. “Building and maintaining a positive culture where people are inspired and supported is what Kagiso Connect must be all about.”