[PRESS OFFICE] Join one of Africa’s most influential media businesses and take ownership of high-value relationships across FMCG, financial services, telcos, and leading advertising agencies.

POSITION: COMMERCIAL SALES MANAGER

REPORTING TO: GROUP SALES EXECUTIVE

POSITION TYPE: PERMANENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

At Arena Holdings, you’ll represent powerhouse brands including Sunday Times, Sowetan and Business Day alongside premium broadcast platforms on DStv and iconic music assets such as Gallo Music.

This is more than a sales role. It’s a strategic leadership opportunity.

What you’ll do

Exceed ambitious monthly revenue targets

Own and grow key sector accounts

Build trusted C-suite and agency partnerships

Deliver innovative, cross-platform advertising solutions

Lead negotiations, renewals, and upsell strategies

Inspire and develop a high-performing commercial team.

What you bring

7+ years of proven sales success

Strong agency and sector networks

Sharp commercial instinct and negotiation expertise

Confidence, resilience, and strategic thinking.

If you thrive in high-level conversations, love closing complex deals, and want to shape the future of integrated media in Africa we want to hear from you.

Step into a role where influence meets impact. Apply now.

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application.

Closing date: 23 February 2026

Arena Holdings is an Affirmative Action Employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.