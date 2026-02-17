[PRESS OFFICE] Join one of Africa’s most influential media businesses and take ownership of high-value relationships across FMCG, financial services, telcos, and leading advertising agencies.
POSITION: COMMERCIAL SALES MANAGER
REPORTING TO: GROUP SALES EXECUTIVE
POSITION TYPE: PERMANENT
LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG
At Arena Holdings, you’ll represent powerhouse brands including Sunday Times, Sowetan and Business Day alongside premium broadcast platforms on DStv and iconic music assets such as Gallo Music.
This is more than a sales role. It’s a strategic leadership opportunity.
What you’ll do
- Exceed ambitious monthly revenue targets
- Own and grow key sector accounts
- Build trusted C-suite and agency partnerships
- Deliver innovative, cross-platform advertising solutions
- Lead negotiations, renewals, and upsell strategies
- Inspire and develop a high-performing commercial team.
What you bring
- 7+ years of proven sales success
- Strong agency and sector networks
- Sharp commercial instinct and negotiation expertise
- Confidence, resilience, and strategic thinking.
If you thrive in high-level conversations, love closing complex deals, and want to shape the future of integrated media in Africa we want to hear from you.
Step into a role where influence meets impact. Apply now.
Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application.
Closing date: 23 February 2026
Arena Holdings is an Affirmative Action Employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.