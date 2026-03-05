A common and damaging misconception about women in software engineering is that they are better suited for people management than for technical leadership. This stereotype, born from historical underrepresentation, wrongly suggests that empathy and communication are at odds with technical authority.

It subtly pushes talented women away from core innovation roles and ultimately costs the industry valuable perspective and expertise.

My experience tells a different story. As a woman leading a team of mostly male developers, I have made it my mission to challenge these assumptions by balancing hands-on leadership with deep technical involvement. This isn’t about proving a point; it’s about delivering superior results.

I have driven architectural decisions, conducted meticulous code reviews, and optimised complex systems for performance.

I have led projects with significant revenue impact, including automating processes that cut hours down to minutes and re-engineering workflows to boost efficiency. These achievements prove a simple fact: technical leadership has no gender. The industry only thrives when we embrace diverse leadership styles.

This philosophy is rooted in lessons learned long before I entered IT. Growing up in a close-knit family in Benoni, my grandmother’s wisdom taught me that strength can be quiet yet powerful.

At 17, with no mentors to guide me, I learned to trust my instincts and persist. That tenacity became my cornerstone when, early in my career, I was handed a project with technologies I had never seen before.

Instead of feeling intimidated, I leaned into curiosity, asked questions, and sought out experts. It proved that adaptability is a leader’s most valuable tool.

That lesson became even more critical when I found myself in a male-dominated space where I felt I had more to prove. I learned to turn doubt into determination, focusing not on changing minds with words, but on leading a team to deliver results that spoke for themselves.

Today, I bring that same quiet determination to my role. I have discovered a strength in bringing calm to complexity – listening intently, guiding with clarity, and supporting with empathy. I believe women carry a unique blend of resilience and compassion that builds psychological safety, diffuses tension, and keeps teams focused.

Success follows when people feel truly seen and supported, because it frees them to solve problems creatively and take calculated risks.

The barrier I hope my journey helps break is the belief that women must choose between being technical or being a leader. For any woman looking to cultivate these qualities, here are three tangible steps:

Claim your technical space. Choose one area you’re passionate about and commit to deepening your knowledge. Complete a short online course or experiment with a new tool. True confidence is earned through expertise, giving your voice unshakeable authority. Practice visible leadership. Volunteer to lead a small initiative or present at your next team meeting. Leadership starts with taking ownership and making your voice heard. This builds a track record of capability and demonstrates that you are ready for more. Build your support network. Reach out to two women in tech or leadership roles this week. Surrounding yourself with mentors and peers who understand your journey accelerates growth and reminds you that you are not alone in breaking barriers.

My message is simple: you can be the architect of solutions and the strategist behind transformation. You can lead teams and influence decisions while staying deeply connected to the technical craft you love.

In the workplace, I don’t need to be the loudest voice; I focus on impact. When women own our space and deliver results, we help build a culture where everyone can thrive.

Lalita Govindasamy is IT application delivery manager at Sage South Africa.