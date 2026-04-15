[PARTNER CONTENT] The Witness newspaper in Pietermaritzburg is looking for a digital editor. The newspaper is one of South Africa’s most established and trusted media brands.

With a legacy dating back over 180 years, The Witness is South Africa’s oldest newspaper and a modern, digital-first media platform.

We’re looking for a dynamic and results-driven digital manager to lead and grow our digital presence, drive revenue, and shape the future of digital storytelling.

This role requires a tech-savvy, strategic thinker with strong technical expertise, commercial awareness, and a passion for digital storytelling and innovation.

All the details are available in this advert.