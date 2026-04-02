The Showmax streaming platform is no longer but subscribers will now have trial access to DStv Stream Compact for a month. This forms part of the move to a “single streaming home’ on DStv Stream.

Now Showmax Originals are housed with live TV, sport and a broader range of entertainment in one app. After the trial period, qualifying customers can continue on DStv Stream Compact at a special price of R99 per month for 12 months, provided the subscription remains active throughout and payments are up to date.

“Our priority is to ensure customers continue to have a home for the stories they love,” said Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice. “By bringing thousands of hours of Showmax Originals and a deeper on-demand library into DStv Stream, we are creating a more holistic experience where live sport, news, the best international content and award-winning local drama live together.”

DStv Stream also includes features such as Watch From Start, offline downloads and data management tools. DStv Compact, Compact Plus and Premium customers will benefit from access to Showmax content on DStv Stream at no additional cost.

Eligibility will be confirmed via email sent to the Showmax account address.