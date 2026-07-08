eMedia has signed a strategic content licensing agreement with Netflix that will see select e.tv original productions made available to streaming audiences across Africa.

The partnership launches with The Four of Us, e.tv’s new primetime drama produced by Tshedza Pictures. New episodes air first on e.tv at 8pm CAT before becoming available on Netflix across Africa from 9am CAT the following day, giving viewers greater flexibility to watch on demand.

eMedia chief content officer Marlon Davids said the agreement reflects the broadcaster’s evolving content strategy, while Netflix’s vice president of content for the Middle East and Africa, Ben Amadasun, described the deal as “an exciting new chapter” for South African storytelling as the streamer celebrates 10 years in South Africa.

The Four of Us is the first title announced under the licensing agreement, with both companies indicating that additional local productions could follow as the partnership develops.