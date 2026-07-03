Creative agency Grid Worldwide has returned to independent ownership after completing a management buyout from TBWA\SA, ending a 16-year association with the global agency network.

The transaction, effective from 1 June, comes as international advertising groups continue to reshape their businesses following industry consolidation, including the combination of Omnicom and IPG. The buyout positions Grid to operate independently while retaining its existing management team, client portfolio and full-service offering.

The agency was founded as an independent business before becoming part of TBWA\SA in 2009. Its leadership says the move reflects growing demand for agile, entrepreneur-led agencies able to respond more quickly to changing client needs.

Founder and chairman Nathan Reddy said Grid had maintained an independent operating culture while benefiting from the scale and capabilities of the network over the past 16 years.

Expects continued growth

“Our time with TBWA\SA strengthened our capabilities and client base. We are now able to combine that experience with the agility and speed of decision-making that have always been part of Grid’s DNA,” he said.

Partner and co-CEO David Cohen said the agency expects continued growth in demand for smaller, integrated agencies capable of delivering creative, strategic and digital services across multiple disciplines.

Omnicom Advertising South Africa Group CEO Luca Gallarelli said the transaction reflected broader structural changes taking place across the global advertising industry.

“The combination of Omnicom and IPG is a once-in-a-generation moment for our industry. As we considered how our businesses would evolve, it became clear that this next chapter for Grid made strategic sense. It enables both organisations to focus on their respective strengths and pursue future growth with greater clarity,” he said.

Greater flexibility

Grid said the management buyout leaves its leadership team, clients and capabilities unchanged, while giving the business greater flexibility to pursue international assignments, enter new market segments and establish partnerships independently.

The agency will continue to offer brand strategy, creative development, design, digital marketing, content, public relations and brand storytelling services, alongside 608, its specialist cultural marketing business.

Partner and co-CEO Adam Byars said the return to independence would allow the agency to capitalise on industry changes and compete more effectively in a market increasingly defined by speed, flexibility and specialist expertise.