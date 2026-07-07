Picture this: You’re settling in to watch a YouTube video or catch up on your favourite podcast. You click the link, excited to dive in. But before the creator even opens their mouth, an ad pops up.

What is your immediate reaction?

Your finger is hovering over the ‘skip ad’ countdown like a race car driver waiting for the green light.

That single, everyday moment says everything about the current state of digital marketing. We don’t look at ads as useful information anymore.

We look at them as roadblocks to the point where we are willing to pay for YouTube Premium just to make ads disappear completely. This is because yank us right out of the reel, the story or the entertainment we chose to engage with.

And instead of making us curious, they make us frustrated.

The uncomfortable truth for brands

People aren’t tired of consuming content. They are just exhausted by the disruption. When you think about the anatomy of a standard ad today, it usually does three things:

Interrupts something we are already deeply invested in

Ruins the emotional flow of a great video or podcast

Skips in seconds without leaving a meaningful impression

Right now, brands are literally paying money to be the annoying middleman standing between a person and the thing they actually want to see. And when you constantly interrupt people, they don’t just ignore you, they actively resent you.

The alternative

So, what is the alternative?

It comes down to adding value rather than stealing time. This is why positive, story-driven media is winning.

When a brand creates content that is genuinely entertaining or meaningful, it doesn’t break the flow. It becomes a flow. When people feel like they are getting a good story instead of a sales pitch, they don’t look for the skip button.

They stay. They share. They remember. The days of forcing people to pay attention are over. Today, you must earn your place in their feed by being relevant to what they already value.

Because let’s be honest, nobody wakes up hoping to see a great ad.

They wake up wanting good stories, genuine entertainment and a bit of meaning.

Uninterrupted.

This story was first published on LinkedIn.

Ferguson Media’s Zakes Sithole is a marketing communication specialist with experience across social media, digital marketing, campaign and event planning, and content creation. His journey in communication has been both enriching and inspiring, allowing him to craft strategies that inform, engage and drive impact.