SABC on Rowena Baird: ‘She has left an indelible mark on the broadcasting industry’

Broadcaster Rowena Baird has died after a long battle with colon cancer. Baird started her career at Radio BOP in the mid 1980s, and ended it as the presenter of SAfm’s Morning Talk and hosting weekend music shows on SABC radio stations.

The SABC, in a statement, said it was saddened by her death. “Ms. Baird was a seasoned and versatile broadcaster, with experience which includes presenting news, talk shows, magazine, current affairs and music programmes,” said spokesperson Neo Momodu.

Baird also presented a series of voter education programmes on television and was a co-presenter of The Breakfast Club on SABC television in the late 1990s.

Momodu said Baird played a meaningful role in assisting the SABC to deliver on its mandate, keeping South African citizens informed and entertained. “She has left an indelible mark in the broadcasting industry, which will without a doubt inspire young broadcasters,” she said.

The SABC sent its deepest condolences to the Baird family, friend and colleagues at this difficult time.

Communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane, in a tweet, said, “Goodnight Rowena! See you in the morning. You made your mark and a phenomenal mark it was. We were never ready to even imagine you’d leave us so soon! Rest in Peace Rowena Baird!”

