With the anniversary of South Africa’s 30 years of freedom coming up on Saturday, and our fifth general elections following on 29 May, what do youth think about past, present and future?

Presenters and producers from 5FM and Good Hope FM shared their answers to three questions: What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy? What was the worst? What can South Africa’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

This is what they said.

5FM

Zanele Potelwa, 5FM, 5 LUNCH – Presenter

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

The 2010 Soccer World Cup.

What was the worst?

The 2021 unrest.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

Making education and entrepreneurship a priority.

–––

Nick Hamman, 5FM, Host of 5Drive

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

A beautiful constitution and the acknowledgment of rights for all.

What was the worst?

Parties using yesteryear’s successes for today’s bragging rights, failure to lead and scapegoating.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

Vote!

–––

Nick Archibald, 5FM, Host of the Top 40 on5

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

I am a huge lover of sport – I think it has continued to unite us as a country since our democracy. From the 1995 Rugby World Cup to AFCON ’96, we started uniting behind our national teams from early on. For me, and our two RWC wins in 2019 and 2023 come close, it has to be the 2010 FIFA World Cup. I remember celebrating with random people on the street for 6 weeks. It showed me a beautiful and different side to our country.

What was the worst?

Watching your country burn, and not being able to do anything? Without a doubt the most traumatising time was 2021. To watch KwaZulu-Natal burn for weeks on end in and among the Covid-19 pandemic made my heart sore. My hope is that the government can learn how to adapt quicker to tragedies and do more for all people in South Africa.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

VOTE – I know it’s a cliche… But this is the most important election we will have as South Africans. In our democratic history, we have never been more scorned, outraged and hurt by those who lead us. It is now our time to shape the country we want. How do we do that? By heading to the polls in May.

–––

Yanga Mjoli, 5FM, 5 LUNCH – News Reader

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

Seeing my mother and people like her being given the opportunity to chase their dreams freely.

What was the worst?

The Covid-19 pandemic.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

Being proactive and intentional about change.

–––

Monique de Villiers, 5FM, Host of 5 Early Mornings

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

To me, South Africa’s standout achievement in its first 30 years of democracy is its pioneering recognition of LGBTQIA+ rights, leading globally with progressive laws and protections. This inclusive approach has set a powerful example for equality and acceptance worldwide.

What was the worst?

Despite progress, a low point for South Africa has been the rampant corruption within the government, highlighted by high-profile scandals such as the State Capture saga, ultimately undermining the trust of the people.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

To make the next 30 years the best yet, South Africa’s youth and the entire nation can focus on levelling up their skills game by honing in on their education, and training for a solid future, as well as focusing on building inclusive communities; embracing diversity, and creating spaces where all individuals, regardless of background, can thrive.

–––

Mtha Agbiriogu, 5FM, cohost of 5 Weekend Early Mornings with Tom and Mtha

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

We’ve truly DANCED through every era, each one carrying its own distinctive sound that evolves seamlessly to reflect our journey. South Africans are natural creators and storytellers, and now the world is embracing and celebrating our art alongside us! From Grammy wins to World Cup victories, and even getting the globe grooving to our beats on social media – yes, that’s us! Thatha, Mzansi!

What was the worst?

The challenges we faced in the past are still very much present today, particularly impacting black children disproportionately compared to others. Gender-based violence (GBV), mental health disorders, and poverty persist, reflecting an ongoing struggle in our country. The issues are deeply rooted – where do we even begin?

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

To make the next 30 years the most remarkable in South Africa’s history, we need honest leadership and, crucially, active citizenship. As youth, we must embrace the mantra, “It all starts with me.” How are you getting involved? How do your actions resonate within your community and beyond? Each of us holds the power to drive meaningful change. And it all starts with casting your vote this election season.

–––

Austin Cassim, 5FM, The Saturday Sizzle with Austin Cassim – Presenter

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

South Africa’s chance to host the FIFA World Cup in 2010. That was really, really awesome. And I feel like the whole country came together.

What was the worst?

COVID. All the unnecessary rules. People who were not abiding by the rules or just rules that didn’t make sense.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

We need to stand together, regardless of race or culture. If we all join hands and just love one another, and find a way to work with one another without feeling like we’re too different to work together, we could accomplish a lot more.

–––

Jodell Tantij, 5 FM, host and producer of 5 FM’s 5 Takeover

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

I think the entire nation being recognised and seen as “one”. It sucks when you get treated less than because of your skin colour so that whole notion being dismantled was the best.

What was the worst?

I think in a lot of ways many South Africans have been let down by those in power. We should be further than we are as a nation and more stable than we are right now.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

As the youth of today love to say, “we need to stand on business!” Cause right now there is not a lot of that going on. And that goes for everyone – from those who are in power to us, the civilians, in our day-to-day life.

–––

GOOD HOPE FM

Chad Saaiman, Good Hope FM, Host of Saaiman Says

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

For me, it was the first year, 1994. Even though I was young, I could feel the winds of change.

What was the worst?

I don’t think there was a particular year that was the worst, however, sad and horrible glimpses of the pre-democracy era in society.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

I think it’s about the youth continuing to grow their voice and having the opportunity to do so. We need fresh minds, big thinkers and accountability in leadership.

–––

Mishka Loesch, Good Hope FM, The Big Breakfast Show, News and Traffic anchor

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

The fact that more people use their voice, know their worth, and stand up for what is right.

What was the worst?

That there is still a lot of inequality.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

Use your voice. You have no idea the power of your voice and the difference it can make. USE it.

–––

Tamara Snow, Good Hope FM, The Great Drive: News & Traffic Presenter

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

The establishment of a constitution that upholds human rights, equality and the rule of law; the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which supported the healing process; media freedom and the emergence of a dynamic cultural landscape.

What was the worst?

Persistent economic inequality, high levels of crime and violence. Many South Africans continue to face daily challenges related to poverty, unemployment and a lack of access to basic services.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

Prioritise education and skills development, invest in entrepreneurship and innovation to drive economic growth and create jobs, especially for the youth and foster a culture of active citizenship, where people are engaged in community development and hold leaders accountable.

–––

‘LordVeezus’ Andrews, Good Hope FM, The ClubHouse with LV – Host/Presenter

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

The best parts have been the freedom and the way one from any race or culture can grow in this country. South Africa is showing the world that with forgiveness and respect with lots of understanding we can be a powerful nation.

What was the worst?

I’m sure everyone will say Eskom but beside that I wish our roads were better and less fortunate citizens had more opportunity to make incomes.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

The only way we can make it better is by growing ourselves and developing a better understanding towards others. Once that’s achieved this country will be the best in the world. We need to empower the kids and youth with ways to make money and help others, then nothing can stop us. The schooling system needs to be updated as it is 2024 and kids need to learn skills they’re actually going to use in the real world.

–––

Zahraa Schroeder, Good Hope FM, The Weekend Special, newsreader

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

Having the ability to enjoy any beach, any mall and any theatre I could afford or travel to! Being evaluated for a job opportunity based on skills and experience, not my race.

What was the worst?

As a child growing up during these 30 years, I slowly watched the country crumble. Watched my mother worry about the cost of bread, milk and toilet paper. My once quiet neighbourhood saw more homeless people litter the streets, gunshots could be heard during the early mornings, and booming street races at night.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

Stop thinking about ourselves. We’ve become so desperate these last 30 years to survive and just make it through, that we have forgotten that our every actions are linked to other living human beings. Secondly, do not be controlled by fear. Let us use our critical thinking and debate with ourselves if how we’re living is truly for the benefit of our communities…or the elite, select few.

–––

FROM THE 5FM PRODUCERS

Leshabe M Rampedi, 5FM, 5 LUNCH – PRODUCER

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

Freedom of speech, as an artist your voice is the most important gift for our generation as it was the means that brought us the freedom we have now.

What was the worst?

The constant fight and resistance to attain more freedom and unity.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

Be yourself, live your truth and share your gift with the world.

–––

Michael Bower, 5FM, 5 Mid Mornings – 09:00 to 12:00 Weekdays and The Roger Goode Show on 5 – 18:00 to 19:00 Weekdays, content producer

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

The best thing for me about the first 30 years of democracy was the ability to attend a multiracial, unlimited schooling system for my entire school career. I was never exposed to a segregated schooling system and as a result had a much better understating of the country and the people who reside in South Africa. If I had to choose a year it would be 1994 – the sense of hope and possibility we experienced as a country shaped how we moved forward.

What was the worst?

The fact that we still, in 2024 experience racism on certain levels in South Africa

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

Address the issues head on, stop complaining that other people are not doing the right things, go out and physically do it for yourself.



FROM THE GOOD HOPE FM PRODUCERS

DJ Eazy, Good Hope FM, The Good Vibez with DJ Ready D – Producer

What was the best of the first 30 years of democracy?

The best part of the first 30 years of democracy in South Africa was undoubtedly the end of apartheid, the ushering in of a new era of equality and freedom, and the establishment of democratic institutions.

What was the worst?

The worst has been the persistent presence of deep-seated socio-economic inequalities, the elevated levels of corruption, and insufficient advancements in resolving pressing concerns like poverty, unemployment, and education.

What can SA’s youth, and the rest of the country, do to make the next 30 the best we’ve seen?

South Africa’s youth and the entire nation can concentrate on promoting unity across diverse communities, ensuring leaders are held accountable, and actively participating in the democratic process. By giving importance to social justice and equality, and the overall well-being of all South Africans, the nation can construct a more prosperous and inclusive future for the next generation.